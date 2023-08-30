'Consider Students as Your Own Children': Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar to Kota Coaching Centres

Recently, two more students died by suicide at the coaching hub of the country, Kota taking the total toll to 23 this year. “Shaken" by the suicides, founder of the Super 30 coaching centre, Anand Kumar appealed to all the coaching centres in Kota to not make education only a source of income. He urged all coaching centres to pay attention to all the students and consider them as their own children. He also asked parents of all students studying in Kota to expect their children to fulfill all “their unfulfilled dreams."

“Today again the news of the suicide of 2 children in Kota within just 4 hours has shaken me. I appeal to all the coaching operators that you should not make education only a source of income and pay attention to all the children considering them as your children. And I would like to explain to the students that any one test. I don’t have the strength to testify about your talent. There is not one but many ways to be successful in life. At the same time, parents should not expect their children to fulfill their unfulfilled dreams. #kotasuicide #kotacoaching," posted Kumar on microblogging site X.

