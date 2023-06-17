Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Controversy Around NCERT Textbooks' Rationalisation 'unwarranted': JNU VC

Her remarks come a day after a group of academicians, who were part of the textbook development committees of the NCERT, wrote to the council demanding that their names be dropped from books as their "collective effort is in jeopardy"

The recent controversy around the rationalisation of NCERT textbooks is “unwarranted", said JNU vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Friday, asserting that the revised syllabus must include new “discoveries and knowledge". Her remarks come a day after a group of academicians, who were part of the textbook development committees of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), wrote to the council demanding that their names be dropped from books as their “collective effort is in jeopardy".

The recent developments after the rationalisation are part of the cancel culture where a section believes that what they say should be the last word and nobody else have the right to have an opinion, Pandit told.

