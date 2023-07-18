CRPF Constable Tradesman Answer Key 2023 Released At crpf.gov.in, How To Download

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued the CRPF Tradesman Answer Key PDF for the test held from July 1 to 12 for the position of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen). The CRPF has issued the answer key at crpf.gov.in for this recruitment campaign, which aims to fill 8318 posts for Constables.

Candidates who took the test may download the CRPF Tradesman Answer Key 2023 to determine their scores based on both correct and incorrect responses filled. Candidates will also be given the opportunity to file objections against the official CRPF Answer Key till 20 July, in the event of any error or inconsistency.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Answer Key 2023? How to Download

Step 1: Navigate to the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) official website at crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, select the link that read ‘Click here for Recruitment Portal of CRPF’ on the CRPF Recruitment website.

Step 3: Next, click on the CRPF Answer Key 2023 link to get the answer key.

Step 4: Candidates must enter their login information, including their User ID and Password, on the login portal that appears.

Step 5: Download the CPRF Constable Answer Key 2023.

Step 6: Review the CPRF Constable Answer Key and, if there are any discrepancies, raise your objections.

Candidates must cross-check their answers against the official answer key and determine their probable scores using the CRPF’s scoring scheme.