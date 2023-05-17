CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply For 212 SI, ASI Vacancies, Direct Link

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started online application registrations for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) on May 1. The deadline for submitting applications is May 21. Individuals who are interested can apply online via the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in.

So, the interested candidates have only a few days remaining to submit their applications. According to CRPF, these recruitments are intended for non-ministerial, non-gazetted combat signal staff roles. The recruitment for the position of Sub-Inspector in radio operator, crypto, technical and civil departments falls under group B, while the recruitment for the position of Assistant Sub-Inspector for the cartographer post is classified under group C.

Vacancy details

The purpose of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 212 vacancies.

Sub-Inspector (RO): 19

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male): 20

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical): 146

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman): 15

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): 7

Sub-Inspector (Technical): 5

Candidates who are interested can access the official notification either through the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in or by following this link https://cdn.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/726/EForms/image/ImageDocUpload/11/1112363445073972673013.pdf.

Age limit

For the position of Sub-Inspector, the candidate’s age must not exceed 30 years, while for the position of Assistant Sub-Inspector, the candidate’s age should fall within the range of 18 to 25 years.

Exam pattern

The selection process will include a Written Examination (Computer-Based Test), Physical Standard Test/Physical Efficiency Test, Documents Verification, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

CRPF recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Navigate to the homepage of the official website rect.crpf.gov.in and click on the section titled “Click here for applying to the post of Signal staff."

Step 2: Complete the registration process and proceed with the application for CRPF recruitment 2023.

Step 3: Provide the necessary information in the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 4: Make the payment of the fee, submit the application, download the completed form and print a hard copy for your records.

Admit cards

The admit card for any stage of the test will not be sent through postal mail. Instead, candidates will have the option to download their admit card from the CRPF websites, specifically at https://rect.crpf.gov.in. It is recommended that candidates regularly visit the CRPF websites to stay updated on the test process and to download admit cards for each stage of the Test.