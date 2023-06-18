CSAB Counselling 2023 To Begin On August 2, Check Schedule

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela will open registrations for the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on June 19 for admissions to NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Indian Institutes of Engineering, Science, and Technology (IIEST) and GFTI (Government funded technical institutes) by means of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.

After the Joint Seat Allocation System (JoSAA) counselling is through for 2023, NIT Rourkela is scheduled to begin the CSAB special round. CSAB-Supernumerary rounds will also be held for admission to supernumerary seats in a handful of NITs for residents of the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

CSAB Counselling 2023: Key changes to seat allocation criteria

Candidates must have a minimum of 75 per cent in Class 12 or be in the top 20 per cent of their class. For students who are from the SC, ST, or PwD categories the required score in Class 12 is 65 per cent. Candidates who are Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) are eligible to apply for the general category of counselling. Candidates who have a disability of less than 40% but who struggle to write and who requested a scribe or extra time during the exam will also need to complete the physical verification at the verification centre. Candidates whose categories were altered during the JoSAA counselling rounds of 2023 will be able to regain their original categories by presenting a valid certificate at the registration stage of the CSAB special round of 2023. Candidates can apply for the reinstatement of their birth category by uploading a legitimate category certificate using an online portal that NIT Rourkela has created.

To assign seats under the programme “Reservation of seats in Degree Level Technical Courses for States / UTs lacking such facilities in the AICTE-approved Institutions" to applicants from North-East states and Union Territories, the CSAB will begin conducting counselling sessions for the 2023 NEUT rounds on June 26.

CSAB Counselling 2023:Important Dates

Registration and choice-filling for CSAB special rounds – August 2- 6

Display of seat allocation for special round 1– August 7

Online reporting– August 7 to August 9

Display of seat allocation for special round 2– August 11