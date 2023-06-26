CSAB NEUT 2023 Registrations Begins At csab.nic.in; Know Process To Apply

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has begun the counselling registration window for candidates from North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs). Candidates who are eligible and interested can register themselves on the official portal at csab.nic.in for Engineering, Architecture, and Pharmacy courses.

CSAB NEUT 2023: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website, csab.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate the link to register for CSAB NEUT 2023.

Step 3- Select the link and enter the credentials asked in the online application form.

Advertisement

Step 4- Complete the process by submitting the payment.

Step 5- Download the registration application form for future references.

As per the schedule released by the competent authority, the last date for registration and uploading of documents for engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses is July 3, 2023. Applicants will get a chance to fill in their choices from June 27 to July 12, 2023. The first seat allotment results procedure will be issued on July 18, 2023.

CSAB NEUT 2023: Important Dates

Online provisional registration and uploading of documents is scheduled for June 26 to July 3, 2023

For the verification of document June 27 to July 7, 2023

For filling up of choices candidates have to June wait till 27 to July 12, 2023

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats: July 13 to 17, 2023

First Round of Seat Allotment results process starts from: 18 July, 2023

Advertisement

Online reporting Round 1 will be on: July 19 to 24, 2023