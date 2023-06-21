CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Open For 21,391 Posts, Salary up to 69,100

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has opened the application window for constable recruitment in 2023. There are a total of 21,391 vacancies for the post of Bihar Police Constable under Bihar special armed police and other units.

The online application for Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2023 can be submitted by both male and female candidates on the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. Aspirants can apply till July 20.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

General Category: 8,556 posts

EWS category: 2,140 posts

BC category: 2,570 posts

EBC category: 3,842 posts

BC Female category: 655 posts

SC category: 3,400 posts

ST category: 228 posts

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education- The candidate should have passed intermediate or class 12th from a recognized Board/Madrasa Board.

Age- The minimum age limit for constable posts in Bihar Police is 18 years while as the maximum age limit is 35 years.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs. 675 and for SC, ST, women, and transgender candidates the fee is Rs. 180.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of CBC or the designated portal for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment.

2. Read the notification carefully for eligibility criteria, important dates and other instructions before applying.

3. Register yourself and fill out the application form.

4. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee through available online payment methods.

5. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

The selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 21,700 - 69,100 per month.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Process