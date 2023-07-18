Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
CSIR NET 2023 Final Answer Key Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check

NTA CSIR NET has released the final answer key at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Four questions are dropped from the CSIR NET Post Challenge Answer Key. One question is dropped from life sciences, two in chemical sciences, and one in mathematical science subjects.

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 11:41 IST

New Delhi, India

National Testing Agency has dropped four questions from the CSIR NET 2023 answer key (Representative Image)
The CSIR NET Result 2023 is likely to be released shortly by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Candidates will be able to check CSIR NET 2023 results on the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in. Before announcing the results, CSIR has released the final answer key at the official portal. CSIR NET 2023 exam was conducted from June 6 to June 8. 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the CSIR NET December 2022 - June 2023 exam online from 426 exam centers located in 178 cities across the country.

CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023: How to Check

Step 1- Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- Under latest announcement section select the link which mentions ‘Post Challenge Answer Keys- Joint CSIR NET December 2022’

Step 3- A new pdf will automatically download on your electronic device.

Step 4- Check the answers and you can also keep the list for future records as well.

National Testing Agency has dropped four questions from the CSIR NET 2023 answer key. One question is dropped from life sciences, two in chemical sciences, and one in mathematical science subjects. To pass the NTA CSIR NET 2023, students with categories like General, EWS, and OBC must obtain 33 percent while 25 percent for SC, ST, and PWD categories.

It has to be further noticed that CSIR NET 2023 results and scorecard will also be impacted by normalisation process of the NTA. The testing agency said that if the exam for a subject is conducted in multiple shifts, then the NTA score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA score for the raw marks for all the shifts and sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation.

    • The CSIR NET was administered in a computer-based test (CBT) and was offered to individuals seeking Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Lectureship or both. To access the CSIR NET Scorecard, applicants must enter their application number and date of birth, hence it is advisable that candidates keep their admit cards at hand before checking their results.

    Indian citizens’ eligibility for junior research fellowships (JRF), lectureships (LS), and assistant professorships in universities and colleges in India are determined by the CSIR NET. Earth, atmospheric, oceanic, and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences are all included in the CSIR NET papers.

    first published: July 18, 2023, 11:41 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 11:41 IST
