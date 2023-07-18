CSIR NET 2023 Final Answer Key Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check

The CSIR NET Result 2023 is likely to be released shortly by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Candidates will be able to check CSIR NET 2023 results on the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in. Before announcing the results, CSIR has released the final answer key at the official portal. CSIR NET 2023 exam was conducted from June 6 to June 8. 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the CSIR NET December 2022 - June 2023 exam online from 426 exam centers located in 178 cities across the country.

CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023: How to Check

Step 1- Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- Under latest announcement section select the link which mentions ‘Post Challenge Answer Keys- Joint CSIR NET December 2022’

Step 3- A new pdf will automatically download on your electronic device.

Step 4- Check the answers and you can also keep the list for future records as well.

National Testing Agency has dropped four questions from the CSIR NET 2023 answer key. One question is dropped from life sciences, two in chemical sciences, and one in mathematical science subjects. To pass the NTA CSIR NET 2023, students with categories like General, EWS, and OBC must obtain 33 percent while 25 percent for SC, ST, and PWD categories.

It has to be further noticed that CSIR NET 2023 results and scorecard will also be impacted by normalisation process of the NTA. The testing agency said that if the exam for a subject is conducted in multiple shifts, then the NTA score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA score for the raw marks for all the shifts and sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation.

