CSIR NET 2023 Result Update: When and Where to Check

The Central Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET 2023) results for the December 2022 and June 2023 sessions are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the official date for the release of the CSIR NET 2023 results have not yet been announced by the agency. Candidates may view their CSIR NET 2023 results on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in once they have been released, by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The preliminary answer key was made available on June 14, and the answer key challenge window was open until June 16, after which objections were examined to put together the final answer key.

The NTA CSIR NET 2023 final answer key was made public on July 17, and the scorecards and results will be issued thereafter. Four questions from the CSIR NET 2023 answer key have been removed by the National Testing Agency. Life sciences, chemical sciences, and mathematical science all had one question removed from the answer key.

NTA CSIR NET 2023 Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in to access the CSIR NET website.

Step 2: To view the results, select the CSIR NET link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and then click on “Submit."

Step 4: The CSIR NET 2023 results will appear on the screen of your device.

Step 5: Review the result and save a copy of the result.

Step 6: For future records, preserve a printed copy of the CSIR NET 2023 result.

Students who belong to the General, EWS, and OBC categories must receive a score of 33 per cent to pass the NTA CSIR NET 2023, while SC, ST, and PWD students must receive a score of 25 per cent.