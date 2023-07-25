CSIR NET 2023 Results to Release Soon at csirnet.nic.in, How to Check

The results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET 2023) are expected to be made public. The results for those students who took the exam will be released on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The precise time and date for the announcement of the results, however, have not yet been made official. To view their scores, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

Indian Nationals’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Lectureship (LS), and Assistant Professor jobs at universities and colleges across India is determined by the joint CSIR UGC NET. The CSIR UGC NET June 2023, which was conducted on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023, was taken by a total of 2,74,027 candidates at 426 exam centres located across 178 cities across the nation.

The testing organization issued the provisional answer keys earlier on June 14 and permitted applicants to submit complaints to the provisional key no later than June 16. The official answer key for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 preliminary examination was made public on July 17 after the subject experts had considered the complaints submitted by applicants.

Advertisement

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit csirnet.nta.nic.in, the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET

Step 2: Click the link on the home page, “Download Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result." The link will be available in the applicant’s activity section.

Step 3: Enter the credentials and submit them.

Step 4: Your NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and Download the result for future reference.