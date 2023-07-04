CSIR NET 2023: Several Days After Answer Key No Sign Of Results, Students Say 'Suspense Is Killing Us'

The National Testing is expected to announce the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) results 2023 soon. Official confirmation of the dates, however, is still awaited. Amidst the uncertainty, candidates have launched an online campaign, urging NTA to confirm the result announcement date.

NTA released the answer key for CSIR-UGC NET on June 14. Although the answer key has been accessible for nearly 19 days, the NTA is yet to give any confirmation regarding the release date and time of the CSIR UGC NET Result. Tagging CSIR, a candidate asked the reason behind the delay despite the release of answer keys.

“Hey CSIR, it’s been 10 days since you released the answer key for the exam, but we’re still waiting for the results! Can you please speed up the process and provide us with the much-awaited outcome? The suspense is killing us!"

Sharing his request, a Twitter user wrote, “A lot of aspirants are waiting for the CSIR-NET 2023 Results. The delay in results is challenging for students to join PhD programs, as most institutions demand NET/GATE as an essential qualification."

Another aspirant mentioned, “Please announce result for CISR NET Dec and Jun 2023."

“Sir, when will CSIR NET results for the season will be released? Is there any seat increase due to merged exam?" wrote another candidate.

CSIR NET Result 2023: How to Check Scorecards

Once the result is made available on the official website, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their scorecards:

Step 1: Log on to csirnet.nta.nic.in, the official website of CSIR-UGC NET.

Step 2: Locate and choose the link titled “Download Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials and submit the information.

Step 4: The NTA CSIR UGC NET Result will be shown on the screen.