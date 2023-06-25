CSIR NET Result 2023 To Be Released Soon, Check Expected Cut Offs

The CSIR NET Result 2023 is likely to be released shortly by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The National Testing Agency (NTA), will publish the CSIR UGC NET 2023 results on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 was held between June 6 and June 8, and 2,74,027 applicants took the exam at 426 exam centres spread across 178 cities throughout the country.

The CSIR NET was administered in a computer-based test (CBT) and was offered to individuals seeking Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Lectureship or both. To access the CSIR NET Scorecard, applicants must enter their application number and date of birth, hence it is advisable that candidates keep their admit cards at hand before checking their results.

Along with the CSIR NET Result 2023, the CSIR will release the official cut-off scores for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/ Assistant Professor. Here are the expected cutoff scores for CSIR NET 2023.

Advertisement

CSIR NET 2023 Junior Research Fellowship Cut off

Subject Unreserved EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical science 50.75% 44.25% 43.5% 33.5% 27.5% 25.25% Earth Science 60.29% 55.45% 53.79% 48.04% 45.74% 32.33% Life Science 98.81% 96.55% 96.11% 90.96% 84.22% 61.8% Mathematical Science 48.38% 42.75% 40.5% 32.38% 27.13% 25 Physical Science 50.25% 42.94% 41.56% 32.31% 28.13% 25.63%

CSIR NET 2023 Lectureship/ Assistant Professor Cut off

Subject Unreserved EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical science 45.67% 30.82% 39.15% 30.15% 25% 25% Earth Science 54.26% 49.90% 48.41% 43.23% 41.16% 29.09% Life Science 97.5% 94.03% 92.71% 86.79% 78.59% 61.8% Mathematical Science 43.54% 38.47% 36.45% 29.14% 25% 25% Physical Science 45.22% 38.64% 37.40% 29.07% 25.31% 25%

Candidates should be aware that the cut-off marks provided are based on the tentative made by experts.