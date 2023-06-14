Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
CSIR UGC NET 2022 Answer Key Released; Raise Objections At csirnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates who feel unsatisfied with any answer in the released answer key can raise objections and submit a fee amount of Rs 200 per objection

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 18:08 IST

New Delhi, India

After the results are declared no further queries related to answer key will be entertained (Representational image)
The National Testing Agency has released provisional answer key for CSIR UGC NET 2022. The provisional answer key is released for the December, 2022 - June 2023 entrance examination. Students who appeared in the examination can check answers from official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Further the agency has opened objection window from today, June 14 till June 16, 2023. Candidates who feel unsatisfied with any answer in the released answer key can raise objections and submit a fee amount of Rs 200 per objection. The processing fee is non- refundable.

CSIR UGC NET 2022: Steps to raise objections

Step 1- Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, under the latest news updates, a candidate can find the option of correction window. Students have to select ‘CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Correction Window’.

Step 3-  A new tab will open

Step 4- Select the link mentioned on the page which writes ‘CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Correction Window’.

Step 5- A new tab will open and where only registered candidates can sign up and raise objections.

Step 6-  A student has to mention application number and password  which was set by the candidate while registration.  Also mention the security pin displayed on the screen.

Step 7- Verify the details.

Step 8- Select on the submit option.

Step 9- A new tab will open where students have to select the answer to which they want to raise objections. Follow the same method for all the objections.

Step 10- Complete the process by submitting the processing fees that is Rs 200 for each objections.

Step 11- You can also download the receipt for future references.

    • It has to be remembered that these objections will be discussed with a subject expert panel. After the results are declared no further queries related to answer key will be entertained. Hence, it is an opportunity for the students to raise objections till June 16.

    CSIR UGC NET is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), lectureship (LS), and assistant professor across universities and colleges in India. The total test papers include chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences. The medium of the paper will be English and Hindi.

    first published: June 14, 2023, 18:08 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 18:08 IST
