CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Registration Concludes Today, Steps to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET December-2022 / June-2023 exam today, April 17. Candidates can apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The registrations were earlier scheduled to close on April 10 but the deadline was later extended. The exam will be held from June 6 to 8.

CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), lectureship (LS), and assistant professor across universities and colleges in India. The test papers include atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, chemical sciences, earth, and physical sciences

CSIR-UGC NET 2023: How to Apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official page of CSIR UGC NET

Step 2: Search and click on the “CSIR UGC NET" link on the home page.

Step 3: Fill up the application form as required and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 4: Submit the CSIR UGC NET 2023 application form.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the CSIR NET form for future reference.

CSIR-UGC NET 2023: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1100, general-EWS and OBC-NCL will have to pay Rs 550, and third gender, SC, and ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 275. There are no exam fees for PwD category candidates.

CSIR-UGC NET 2023: Exam Pattern

Advertisement

The qualifying cum entrance exam will feature a total of five test papers- chemical sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences, and Earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences. The test will consist of three parts, each featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions. Part A will be common to all subjects and will consist of general aptitude questions. Part B will contain subject-related questions whereas part C will contain scientific analytical questions.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET examination is set to be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in test centres across the country. The test centres will be allotted to candidates based on their preference submission and availability. The applicants will be able to download their admit card from the NTA’s official website, once available. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit card. The applicants are also instructed to bring their passport-size photographs and their identity proof.

Read all the Latest Education News here