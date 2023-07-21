CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result Date and Time: NTA to Release Scorecards Soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The Central Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test or the CSIR NET 2023 results 2023 will be declared soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the final answer key and is expected to release the results anytime soon. However, an official confirmation of the result date is awaited. A total of 2,74,027 candidates took the exam this time.

Students who belong to the general, EWS, and OBC categories must receive a score of 33 per cent to pass the CSIR UGC NET 2023, while SC, ST, and PWD students must receive a score of 25 per cent. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023 was conducted on June 6, 7, and 8 at 426 testing sites spread across 178 cities in India. According to statistics released by the NTA, the CSIR NET 2023 was taken by 2,74,027 applicants.

Candidates who took the exam this year may check their CSIR NET 2023 results on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, once released. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to check the scores.

Advertisement

NTA CSIR NET 2023 Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CSIR NET result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The CSIR NET 2023 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save a copy of the result for further use.

NTA CSIR NET 2023 Result: Normalisation procedure