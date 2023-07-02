CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results To Be Announced Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in, Check Details

The results for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET Result 2023 will be announced soon on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CSIR-UGC NET Examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 6 to 8, in 426 examination centres spread across 178 cities.

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 has different minimum qualifying marks based on the category of the candidates. These criteria have been established to ensure a fair evaluation process. The minimum marks required for qualification are as follows:

1. Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify for the examination.

2. For candidates from the ST/SC/PwD categories, the minimum qualifying marks are set at 25 per cent in order to be considered successful in the examination.