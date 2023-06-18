CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET December 2022 and June 2023 results are expected to be released by National Testing Agency, (NTA) soon on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination had until June 16 to raise objections to the answer key that was released. During the objection window, aspirants had the opportunity to raise objections if they were dissatisfied with the answer to a particular question. To submit an objection, candidates were required to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The objections raised by the candidate will be discussed with a subject expert panel. No further queries related to the answer key will be entertained once the results are declared.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 results: Steps To Check

Step 1: Open the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, the official website for the CSIR UGC NET results

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the latest news updates section. Locate and click on the “CSIR NET December 2022- June 2023 Result" link.

Step 3: A new tab or page will open, presenting a login or result portal. Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin shown in the image.

Step 4: After entering the required information, click on the “Submit" button.

Step 5: The CSIR NET result and scorecard for 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Take note of your result and consider downloading and saving it for future reference.