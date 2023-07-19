CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: CSIR NET Results to be Declared Soon

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
CSIR NET Result 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the results of the Central Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test or CSIR NET 2023 soon. Candidates can access their results on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, by entering their application number. The exam was conducted from June 6 to 8 across 426 exam centres in 178 Indian cities. A total of 2,74,027 candidates took the exam this time. The NTA CSIR NET 2023 final answer key was released on July 17. The provisional answer key was released on June 14. The scores of the candidates will be based on the normalisation process.
The CSIR-UGC NET 2023 result will be available on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in, for 90 days from the day the results are announced. The results are expected to be announced by this week.
Candidates will have to enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card to check their scores. Hence, candidates must keep their CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card handy prior to checking the scores online.
To pass the exam, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent for general, EWS, and OBC categories, and 25 per cent for the SC, ST, and PWD categories.
NTA will follow the normalisation process to decide the score. The testing agency said that if the exam for a subject is conducted in multiple shifts, then the NTA score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated score for the raw marks for all the shifts and sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation.
The percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below that particular percentile in that examination. Hence, the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same percentile — 100. The marks obtained between the highest and the lowest score are also converted into the appropriate percentage.
On the basis of the candidate’s performance, two merit lists will be released. The first merit list will have names of candidates qualifying for the position of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET), and the second for the Selection Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor.
The CSIR will publish the official cut-off scores for Lectureship/Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) soon after the CSIR NET Result 2023 is declared… read more
The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exams were held subject-wise on the following dates:
|SUBJECTS
|DATE OF EXAMINATION
|Life Sciences
|June 6
|Chemical Science
|June 7
|Mathematical Science
|June 7
|Physical Science
|June 8
|Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
|June 8
The exam consists of 200 marks. There are 3 parts — Part ‘A’ which is common to all subjects, part ‘B’ contains subject-related MCQs, and part ‘C’ contains higher-order questions to test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts.
Candidates will be awarded 2 and 4 marks for correct answers while 25% will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
Any candidate found to have changed room/ hall or the seat on his/her own other than allotted would be considered as a case of unfair means and the candidature will be cancelled and no plea would be accepted, informed NTA.
Once declared, candidates can check their CSIR UGC NET 2023 results at:
— csirnet.nta.nic.in
— nta.ac.in.
After downloading the mark sheets, candidates must ensure it is error-free. To do so, they need to check the following:
— Name,
— Subject name
— Exam centre name,
— Marks totaling,
— Calculation,
— Spellings.
The normalisation procedure will have an impact on the result of the candidates. How? The raw marks acquired by candidates in different shifts and sessions will be combined and converted to the CSIR NET 2023 score and percentile.
This year, a total of 2,74,027 candidates took the CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 exam, as per NTA. The exam was held across 426 exam centres located in 178 Indian cities.
NTA has dropped four questions from the CSIR UGC NET 2023 answer key. One question has been dropped from life sciences, one from mathematics, and two from chemical sciences. Based on the final answer key will the results be prepared.
Step 1: Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: Enter your login credentials
Step 4: The CSIR NET 2023 results will appear on the screen
To pass the NTA CSIR NET 2023 candidates must obtain the prescribed minimum passing marks. The category-wise minimum passing marks are as follows:
A panel of subject expert were given the task of validating the objections raised by the candidates against the CSIR UGC NET 2023 preliminary answer key 2023. The final answer key was then released on July 17 after after the objections were reviewed.
Candidates had the option to file objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question if they were dissatisfied with the published preliminary answer key. Online objections were accepted up until June 16 at 11:50 PM.
Candidates will be granted their CSIR NET eligibility certificate after the document verification procedure is completed. The following documents must be submitted for verification.
Candidates who applied under the “result awaited" (RA) category (M.Sc. or equivalent) are only required to submit the necessary paperwork after their criteria have been met.
Candidates will be granted eligibility certificates for Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) as soon as the NTA releases the CSIR NET 2023 result. The certificate shall be valid for two years from the date of the CSIR NET result.
The CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 is expected to be released soon on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The result scorecard will also be accessible to the candidates and will include the following details:
The CSIR NET question papers include a variety of topics, spanning topics such as Earth, atmospheric, oceanic, and planetary sciences, biological sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences.
The official date for the release of the CSIR NET 2023 results have not yet been announced yet. However, since the final answer key was released on July 17, the results can be expected anytime soon.