CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: CSIR NET Results to be Declared Soon

Candidates will be granted their CSIR NET eligibility certificate after the document verification procedure is completed. The following documents must be submitted for verification.

Class 10 certificate for verification of birthdate. Final mark sheet with the necessary minimum percentage of marks Degree/provisional degree from the qualifying examination/M.Sc. or a degree of equal standing. CSIR grade sheet copy. Certificate of caste (if necessary)

Candidates who applied under the “result awaited" (RA) category (M.Sc. or equivalent) are only required to submit the necessary paperwork after their criteria have been met.