CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: CSIR NET Results to be Declared Soon

CSIR NET Result LIVE: Candidates can access their results on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, by entering their application number and date of birth during login

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 17:24 IST

New Delhi, India

CSIR NET Result 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the results of the Central Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test or CSIR NET 2023 soon. Candidates can access their results on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, by entering their application number. The exam was conducted from June 6 to 8 across 426 exam centres in 178 Indian cities. A total of 2,74,027 candidates took the exam this time. The NTA CSIR NET 2023 final answer key was released on July 17. The provisional answer key was released on June 14. The scores of the candidates will be based on the normalisation process.

Jul 20, 2023 17:24 IST

CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Result to be Available Till THIS Date

The CSIR-UGC NET 2023 result will be available on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in, for 90 days from the day the results are announced. The results are expected to be announced by this week.

Jul 20, 2023 16:57 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Documents Needed to Check

Candidates will have to enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card to check their scores. Hence, candidates must keep their CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card handy prior to checking the scores online.

Jul 20, 2023 16:33 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Marks Needed to Pass Exam

To pass the exam, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent for general, EWS, and OBC categories, and 25 per cent for the SC, ST, and PWD categories.

Jul 20, 2023 16:07 IST

CSIR NET 2023: Understanding Normalisation Process

NTA will follow the normalisation process to decide the score. The testing agency said that if the exam for a subject is conducted in multiple shifts, then the NTA score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate.  The calculated score for the raw marks for all the shifts and sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation.

Jul 20, 2023 15:33 IST

CSIR NET 2023: What Does Percentile Score Mean?

The percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below that particular percentile in that examination. Hence, the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same percentile — 100. The marks obtained between the highest and the lowest score are also converted into the appropriate percentage.

Jul 20, 2023 14:49 IST

CSIR NET 2023: What About Merit Lists?

On the basis of the candidate’s performance, two merit lists will be released. The first merit list will have names of candidates qualifying for the position of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET), and the second for the Selection Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor.

Jul 20, 2023 14:14 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Cut-Off Scores

The CSIR will publish the official cut-off scores for Lectureship/Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) soon after the CSIR NET Result 2023 is declared… read more

Jul 20, 2023 13:55 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results: Exam Dates

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exams were held subject-wise on the following dates:

SUBJECTSDATE OF EXAMINATION
Life SciencesJune 6
Chemical ScienceJune 7
Mathematical ScienceJune 7
Physical ScienceJune 8
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences June 8
Jul 20, 2023 13:18 IST

CSIR NET 2023: Answer Key Released

The NTA CSIR NET 2023 final answer key was released on July 17. The provisional answer key was released on June 14.

Jul 20, 2023 12:48 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results Based on 200 Marks

The exam consists of 200 marks. There are 3 parts — Part ‘A’ which is common to all subjects, part ‘B’ contains subject-related MCQs, and part ‘C’ contains higher-order questions to test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts.

Jul 20, 2023 12:02 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results: Marking Scheme

Candidates will be awarded 2 and 4 marks for correct answers while 25% will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Jul 20, 2023 11:25 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results: Candidature to be Cancelled in THESE Cases

Any candidate found to have changed room/ hall or the seat on his/her own other than allotted would be considered as a case of unfair means and the candidature will be cancelled and no plea would be accepted, informed NTA.

Jul 20, 2023 10:54 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results: Where to Check

Once declared, candidates can check their CSIR UGC NET 2023 results at:

— csirnet.nta.nic.in

— nta.ac.in.

Jul 20, 2023 10:25 IST

CSIR NET 2023: What to Check on Results?

After downloading the mark sheets, candidates must ensure it is error-free. To do so, they need to check the following:

— Name,

— Subject name

— Exam centre name,

— Marks totaling,

— Calculation,

— Spellings.

Jul 20, 2023 10:05 IST

Normalisation Process to be Followed in CSIR NET 2023

The normalisation procedure will have an impact on the result of the candidates. How? The raw marks acquired by candidates in different shifts and sessions will be combined and converted to the CSIR NET 2023 score and percentile.

Jul 20, 2023 09:51 IST

Almost 3 Lakh Students Awaiting CSIR UGC NET Result 2023

This year, a total of 2,74,027 candidates took the CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 exam, as per NTA. The exam was held across 426 exam centres located in 178 Indian cities.

Jul 20, 2023 09:44 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Four Questions Dropped From Answer Key

NTA has dropped four questions from the CSIR UGC NET 2023 answer key. One question has been dropped from life sciences, one from mathematics, and two from chemical sciences. Based on the final answer key will the results be prepared.

Jul 20, 2023 09:32 IST

CSIR UGC NET Results: How to Check

Step 1: Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The CSIR NET 2023 results will appear on the screen

Jul 19, 2023 17:54 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Category-Wise Passing Marks

To pass the NTA CSIR NET 2023 candidates must obtain the prescribed minimum passing marks. The category-wise minimum passing marks are as follows:

  1. General, EWS, and OBC candidates – 33 per cent
  2. SC, ST, and PWD candidates – 25 per cent
Jul 19, 2023 17:41 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Experts Panel Reviewed Objections Raised

A panel of subject expert were given the task of validating the objections raised by the candidates against the CSIR UGC NET 2023 preliminary answer key 2023. The final answer key was then released on July 17 after after the objections were reviewed.

Jul 19, 2023 17:21 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Answer key Objections Window Open Till June 16

Candidates had the option to file objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question if they were dissatisfied with the published preliminary answer key. Online objections were accepted up until June 16 at 11:50 PM.

Jul 19, 2023 17:06 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Documents Required For Certificate of Eligibility

Candidates will be granted their CSIR NET eligibility certificate after the document verification procedure is completed. The following documents must be submitted for verification.

  1. Class 10 certificate for verification of birthdate.
  2. Final mark sheet with the necessary minimum percentage of marks
  3. Degree/provisional degree from the qualifying examination/M.Sc. or a degree of equal standing.
  4. CSIR grade sheet copy.
  5. Certificate of caste (if necessary)

Candidates who applied under the “result awaited" (RA) category (M.Sc. or equivalent) are only required to submit the necessary paperwork after their criteria have been met.

Jul 19, 2023 16:48 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Certificate Validity

Candidates will be granted eligibility certificates for Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) as soon as the NTA releases the CSIR NET 2023 result. The certificate shall be valid for two years from the date of the CSIR NET result.

Jul 19, 2023 16:33 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Details On Scorecard

The CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 is expected to be released soon on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The result scorecard will also be accessible to the candidates and will include the following details:

  1. Name
  2. Roll number
  3. Subject
  4. Total marks
  5. Percentile
  6. Rank
Jul 19, 2023 16:19 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Subjects Covered

The CSIR NET question papers include a variety of topics, spanning topics such as Earth, atmospheric, oceanic, and planetary sciences, biological sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences.

Jul 19, 2023 16:06 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Recorded For Upto 90 Days

The CSIR-UGC NET 2023 result will be available on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in for 90 days from the day the results are announced.

Jul 19, 2023 15:52 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: How To Check Answer Key

Step 1- Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- Under latest announcement section select the link which mentions ‘Post Challenge Answer Keys- Joint CSIR NET December 2022’

Step 3- A new pdf will automatically download on your electronic device.

Step 4- Check the answers and you can also keep the list for future records as well.

Jul 19, 2023 15:28 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Admit Card Needed to Check Scores

The NTA will be announcing the CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their roll number as mentioned on admit card to check their scores. Hence, they must keep their CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card ready ahead of checking the result.

Jul 19, 2023 15:07 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Merit Lists

On the basis of the candidate’s performance in the CSIR UGC NET 2023, two distinct merit lists will be generated.
The first merit list will consist of the names of the candidates qualifying for the position of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET), and the second containing the candidates qualifying for the Selection Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor.

Jul 19, 2023 14:46 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: When will the Result Be Released

The official date for the release of the CSIR NET 2023 results have not yet been announced yet. However, since the final answer key was released on July 17, the results can be expected anytime soon.

Jul 19, 2023 12:29 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Statistics

If an exam is administered in more than one shift, the score will be calculated using a candidate’s raw score.

