CTET 2023 Admit Card Soon at ctet.nic.in, CBSE to Hold Exam on August 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023. Candidates registered for the exam, scheduled for August 20, can expect the CTET 2023 hall ticket to be accessible soon on the official website — ctet.nic.in. The release of the admit card is anticipated around August 18, granting candidates a two-day window before the examination to download their admit cards.

Candidates will need to have their login information, including their application number and date of birth, ready in order to check their admit cards. Candidates need to be aware that the CTET 2023 hall ticket is an important document to carry on the day of the exam.

Advertisement

CTET 2023 ADMIT CARD: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit ctet.nic.in, the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

Step 2: Click on the latest news section on the homepage.

Step 3: Then tap on the CTET 2023 admit card link.

Step 4: Key in your login details such as your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Post submitting the details, admit card will appear on your display.

Step 6: Go through the same and download it.

Step 7: Take a printout of it and keep it ready for the exam.

CBSE CTET exam city slip is released. The applicants who have successfully registered for the exam can download the city slip from the official website. To do so, follow the below steps:

Advertisement

CTET CITY SLIP 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1 - Visit the official website — ctet.nic.in.

Step 2 - Tap on the link that reads “View Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023"

Step 3 - Enter your date of birth, application number, and other details required.

Step 4 — The city slip will be displayed on the screen.