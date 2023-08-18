CTET 2023 Admit Card to be Released Today at ctet.nic.in, How to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be issuing the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 admit card today, August 18. Applicants who successfully handed in their examination fees may download their admit card at ctet.nic.in, once released.

The CTET 2023 will be administered in an OMR-based offline format on August 20, according to the official notice posted on the website. The notification also stated that the candidates’ admit cards would also include information about the examination city assigned to them.

On August 20th, 211 centres in 73 cities will host the approximately 32.45 lakh students who will be taking the CTET this year. By entering their application number and date of birth, candidates may download their CTET 2023 hall tickets. The CTET 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will take place from 9.30 AM to 12 noon, and Shift 2 will take place from 2.30 PM to 5 PM.

Advertisement

CTET 2023 application process began on April 27, and the deadline for submitting online applications was May 26. Between May 29 and June 2, a window for application corrections was made available, allowing applicants to make any required adjustments to their previously filed applications.

CTET Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the CTET homepage, look for the CTET test admission card link.

Step 3: Enter your CTET 2023 username and password and click the submit button.

Advertisement

Step 4: The CTET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the CTET Admit Card 2023 for future records.