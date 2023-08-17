CTET 2023 Admit Cards to Release Tomorrow on ctet.nic.in

The CTET admit card, along with a detailed description of examination centres will be released tomorrow, August 18. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination on August 20. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card through the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in, using their application number.

The CTET 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to noon, whereas the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm. to 5 pm. CTET 2023 consists of a total of 150 marks. Candidates will be considered eligible if they secure a minimum of 60 per cent in the exam. Candidates must note that the CTET eligibility certificate remains valid throughout their lifetime.

CTET 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate and choose the ‘Latest News Section’ option, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, click on the CTET 2023 admit card link.

Step 4: Now, log in using your credentials, like your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 5: The CTET 2023 admit card will appear on your window.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully. Download and take a printout of the admit card to carry to the exam centre. In case of any error in the hall tickets, students must report to the authorities immediately.