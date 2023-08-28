CTET 2023 Answer Key Date and Time: CBSE to Release Answer Key Soon at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2023: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 provisional answer key will be issued soon. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the answer key on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE will release the provisional answer keys before the publication of the CTET 2023 result. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer keys following which the final CTET answer key and results will be released based on the objection raised by the candidates. The results are expected to be announced by September. The CTET 2023 qualifying certificate will be valid for a lifetime.

According to CBSE, as many as 29,03,903 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 15,01,719 candidates applied for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2. Around 80 per cent of the registered candidates appeared in the examination\. The 17th edition of CTET was held in 3,121 examination centres throughout India in 136 cities.