CTET 2023 Exam: Brush Up On These Topics Before The Big Day

The CTET 2023 admit card for the July/August session is now available on the official website ctet.nic.in from August 18 onwards. To access the admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth. The CTET Call Letter 2023 encompasses crucial details such as the candidate’s name, CTET Roll Number 2023, exam center information, and exam timings.

The CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) examination is set to take place on August 20 in two separate sessions. The first session is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the second session will occur from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The exam comprises two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each having a duration of 150 minutes. Both papers consist of 150 questions.

Clearing Paper 1 qualifies candidates for teaching up to the fifth standard, while passing Paper 2 renders eligibility for teaching classes 6th to 8th. Each question in both papers carries 1 mark, and there is no provision for negative marking. Here’s an overview of the subjects covered in Paper 1 and Paper 2:

Paper 1 Topics:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I (compulsory)

Language II (compulsory)

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

Paper 2 Topics:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I (compulsory)

Language II (compulsory)

Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teachers) OR Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teachers)

Here’s a breakdown of the subjects, topics, and number of questions for Paper 2 of the CTET exam:

Subject: Child Development and Pedagogy

Topics:

Child Development (Elementary School Child)

Inclusive education and understanding of children with special needs

Learning and Pedagogy

Number of Questions: 30

Subject: Language-I

Topics:

Reading Comprehension

Poem

Pedagogy of Language Development

Number of Questions: 30

Subject: Language-II

Topics:

Reading Comprehension

Pedagogy of Language Development

Number of Questions: 30

Subject: Mathematics

Topics:

Numbers system, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration

Pedagogical issues

Number of Questions: 30

Subject: Science

Topics:

Food, Material

The World of the Living

Moving Things People and Ideas

How things work

Natural Phenomenon

Natural Resources

Science Pedagogical Issues

Number of Questions: 30

Subject: Social Studies

Topics:

History

Geography

Social and Political Life

Social Studies Pedagogical Issues

Number of Questions: 60

Candidates who secure a score of 60% or more in the CTET exam will be considered successful in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). However, educational institutions, including government, local bodies, government-aided, and unaided institutions, might offer concessions to candidates from categories like SC/ST, OBC, and differently-abled individuals. The CTET cut-off marks for various categories are as follows:

General Category: Minimum qualifying marks of 60%, with a passing score of 90 out of 150.