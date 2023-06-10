CTET 2023 Exam to be Conducted on August 20, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination date for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023. According to an official notice, the 17th edition of the CTET 2023 exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 20. This year, the CBSE CTET test will be administered offline, using pen and paper (OMR) mode. Applicants who have registered for the CTET 2023 exam can now check the detailed notification on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

“The candidates registered for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities," read the CTET official notice.

CBSE had already provided information about the exam details, syllabus, eligibility requirements, and languages, among others, on the official site. The application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 began on April 27 and closed on May 26. The online application correction facility was open from May 29 to June 2.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted in two shifts, namely Shift 1 and Shift 2. The timings for the first shift are from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon, while the second shift will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The CTET exam paper consists entirely of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), where each question offers four possible answers. Candidates must choose the correct option among the given choices.

CTET 2023 admit card will be released soon. Candidates who have enrolled for the teacher eligibility exam must print out their hall ticket from the website and bring it along with them to the exam centre on the day of the test. Those without the admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.