CTET 2023: Important Guidelines Candidates Must Follow During Exam On August 20

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 20. The test is being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). There are some rules and guidelines the candidates have to keep in mind while appearing for the exam.

Here’s is a look at the detailed guidelines:

-It is mandatory for the candidates to bring their admit cards to the examination centre. Entry will be prohibited without the admit card. The admit cards were made available to download on the official website (ctet.nic.in) on August 18, 2023.

-For shift 1, the candidates need to report at 7:30 am at the examination centre. For shift 2, it is 12:30 pm. They have to arrive 120 minutes before the exam commences. If any candidate reports after 9:30 am for the first shift, and after 2:30 pm for the second shift, they will not be allowed to give the exam.

- The prohibited stationary includes any material which has text on it written or printed, pieces of paper, geometry box or pencil box, a plastic pouch, calculator, scale, pen drives, writing pad, eraser, log table and scanner. Devices like mobile phones, microphone, health band, pagers, wrist watches or any smart watch, handbags, jewellery, wallet and sunglasses are not allowed either.

-According to the guidelines, the test is going to be bilingual. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English.

-The test centre will provide the candidates with rough sheets, for them to do their calculation. These sheets are to be handed over to the invigilator, after the test is completed.