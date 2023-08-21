CTET 2023 July Session Results Likely by September-end, Mark Sheets to be Available on DigiLocker

The 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on August 20. The CTET 2023 result, together with the answer key, will be released tentatively by the end of September. There were two papers administered during the CTET 2023 — paper 1 and paper 2.

This year’s CTET 2023 was held in 3,121 examination centres throughout India in 136 cities. A total of 29,03,903 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 15,01,719 candidates applied for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2. Around 80 per cent of the registered candidates appeared in the examination, as per the official press release.

CTET 2023 Results to be Available on DigiLocker

Like last year, CBSE will provide digital mark sheets and eligibility certificates through DigiLocke as part of its ‘Green initiative’. “Through this effort, the board is committed to saving a huge amount of money and valuable resources like paper, trees, and water and reducing carbon emissions," it said.

“DigiLocker accounts of all the appeared candidates will be created and the account credentials will be communicated to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE," the notice stated.

Candidates will be able to download their digital mark sheet and eligibility certificate using the credentials to be issued by the board. “For security purposes, the mark sheet and certificate have an encrypted QR code which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app," it added.

The CBSE will release the provisional answer keys before the publication of CTET 2023 results, and candidates may contest the answer keys within a set period of time. After taking into account the challenges raised, the final CTET answer key for the July 2023 test will be published on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2023 July Session: Marking Scheme

According to the CTET grading structure, every right answer receives one mark, while every incorrect answer receives no negative marking. Marksheets and eligibility certificates for the CTET 2023 July test will also be readily available online via DigiLocker soon after the results are announced.

CTET 2023 July Session: Cut-off Scores

CBSE will also publish the CTET cut-off scores along with the results. According to the category, qualifying standards and cutoffs are established. Candidates in the Unreserved category must get at least 60 per cent, or 90 out of a possible 150 points. While students in the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and People with Disabilities (PWD) categories must receive 55 per cent of the possible points, or 82 out of 150.