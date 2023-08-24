CTET And TET: All You Need To Know About Govt Teaching Careers In India

For individuals aspiring to start a rewarding teaching career, cracking the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is the crucial first step. These exams pave the way for those desiring to become government teachers, shaping young minds at primary and secondary education levels across the country.

The CTET, a biannual affair conducted in various states, is a dual-tier exam consisting of two papers. The first paper is mandatory for candidates aspiring to teach at the primary level, encompassing grades I to V. In contrast, those targeting secondary-level education (grades VI to VIII) are required to pass Paper 2.

On the other hand, the acronym TET encapsulates the Teacher Eligibility Test, a cornerstone for individuals vying for government teaching positions. Different from CTET, each state administers its own unique TET exam, such as Bihar TET, MPTET, and HTET. This variation arises as both State and Central Governments take charge of the TET exam’s execution.

While CTET is a biannual affair, the state TET exams are conducted annually, offering aspiring teachers multiple avenues to validate their eligibility.

Decoding CTET: A Gateway to Central Government Schools

CTET serves as a gateway, determining eligibility for aspiring educators eyeing primary and elementary teaching positions in prestigious central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The exam’s administration lies under the purview of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Union Ministry of Education. CTET exam results hinge solely on candidates’ merit, competence, and diligent preparation.

Unveiling TET: State-Level Teaching Aspirations

Parallel to CTET, the TET exam functions on a similar principle but operates on a state-specific scale. Various State Governments conduct their respective TET exams annually, with a gamut of versions like UPTET, MAHA TET, REET, Bihar STET, PSTET, MP TET, KTET, and TNTET. Qualifying for the state TET exam renders candidates eligible for teaching roles solely within the ambit of their respective state government-operated schools.

However, it’s important to note that individuals clearing a state TET exam remain restricted to teaching roles within their specific state and are ineligible to apply for central institutions like KVS and NVS.

Salaries and Opportunities