CUET 2023: 'English Can Make or Break a Section,' Says DU's SRCC Economics Student

In less than a fortnight, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for various undergraduate programmes in central, state, and private universities will begin. The upcoming entrance examination may have kept the pressure high on students but CUET 2022 topper Prisha Khandelwal says preparing for the examination beforehand and just solving numerous sample papers could work wonders for aspirants.

“English can a make-or-break a section of the examination and students also focus on subjects other than their main subjects," Prisha told News18.com. Currently studying at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, pursuing economics honours, Prisha said indifference curve analysis, marginal utility, and consumer behaviour are some of the subjects that cannot be left for the last minute.

Sharing her eleventh-hour master plan, she appeared for math, economics, political science, English, and psychology papers. some of the topics that are significant for the CUET math exam include class 11th trigonometry, integration, and class 12th differentiation. While for subjects like political science and psychology, she suggested students focus on the class 12th NCERT book.

Sample papers are the key

Prisha who aspires to go to the field of public policy in the future says for the general test, she read various newspapers daily to increase her knowledge of current affairs. “I also purchased a general knowledge book to support her preparation. The class 11th NCERT books are equally important for the students. I gave equal weightage to the class 11th and 12th books which helped me clear concepts," she said adding that applicants for CUET- UG 2023 must turn the pages of class 11th books too.

Talking further about her CUET- UG 2022 preparation, Prisha said she kept it simple without burden. She solved numerous sample papers and at the last minute, she increased the consistency of her sample papers in a day. She particularly focused on math and English and opted for sample papers across publications. Apart from that, she also solved her school’s test, and annual examination question papers also.