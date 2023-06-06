CUET 2023 Results Soon, Check Cut off for Admission to Colleges Across India

The Common University Entrance Test of 2023 for admission to graduate-level courses was conducted recently. As per reports, the CUET result for 2023 will be declared in the third week of June. Candidates can check their results of the examination on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, once declared.

Admission to graduation for most of the universities in India is done based on the results of CUET. The details of the student’s rank, qualifying status, and subject-specific marks will all be included in the CUET result. Let’s take a look at the cut-off score of CUET for admissions to prestigious institutions like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Banaras Hindu University.

As per reports, experts have suggested that most programmes require a minimum score of 60% or higher for CUET admission to Delhi University. A minimum CUET score of 480 out of 800 is required for admission to DU.

Advertisement

While it is important to check the exact criteria for the program one are interested in. Some programs may have higher cut-offs. The admission portal for CUET will be live from mid-June only. Candidates who obtain the minimum CUET cutoff 2023 percentile will be considered eligible for DU 2023 registration.

For Banaras Hindu University, the expected cut-off score should be 352 for UR (unreserved category), 352 for OBC, and 209/265 for ST/SC, respectively. This was predicted keeping in mind the cut-offs from the previous year.