Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » CUET 2023 Results Soon, Check Cut off for Admission to Colleges Across India

CUET 2023 Results Soon, Check Cut off for Admission to Colleges Across India

As per reports, the CUET result for 2023 will be declared in the third week of June. Candidates can check their results of the examination on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, once declared

Advertisement

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 17:45 IST

Delhi, India

Delhi University minimum cut-off set at 480 out of 800 for 2023 selection
Delhi University minimum cut-off set at 480 out of 800 for 2023 selection

The Common University Entrance Test of 2023 for admission to graduate-level courses was conducted recently. As per reports, the CUET result for 2023 will be declared in the third week of June. Candidates can check their results of the examination on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, once declared.

Admission to graduation for most of the universities in India is done based on the results of CUET. The details of the student’s rank, qualifying status, and subject-specific marks will all be included in the CUET result. Let’s take a look at the cut-off score of CUET for admissions to prestigious institutions like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Banaras Hindu University.

As per reports, experts have suggested that most programmes require a minimum score of 60% or higher for CUET admission to Delhi University. A minimum CUET score of 480 out of 800 is required for admission to DU.

Advertisement

While it is important to check the exact criteria for the program one are interested in. Some programs may have higher cut-offs. The admission portal for CUET will be live from mid-June only. Candidates who obtain the minimum CUET cutoff 2023 percentile will be considered eligible for DU 2023 registration.

For Banaras Hindu University, the expected cut-off score should be 352 for UR (unreserved category), 352 for OBC, and 209/265 for ST/SC, respectively. This was predicted keeping in mind the cut-offs from the previous year.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The eligibility criteria for various UG and PG programs at Jawaharlal Nehru University may differ based on the stream and educational background. The CUET score is yet to be released by JNU for admission.

    However, the CUET 2023 cutoff for each university will differ according to the programs. As per reports, CUET passing marks for 2023 should be between 300 and 400. The CUET cutoff for 2023 will be made based on the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates who appeared, and the seats available. The allocation of seats is based on CUET 2023 exam scores. The CUET 2023 exam was held from May 21 to 31 for UG courses this year.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 15:39 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 17:45 IST
    Read More