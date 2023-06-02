CUET 2023: Tips And Tricks To Crack The Entrance Exam

Most colleges and universities until now granted admissions based on your class 12 results. But that also meant that poor results in class 12 could mean no good college or university for you, right?

However, don’t worry about the class 12 results anymore.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made several changes to the education system under the New Education Policy 2020. Under this, the agency has started the CUET UG exam. Students scoring low marks in the 12th board exam can also get admission to the college and course of their choice by securing good marks in the CUET exam. Like CUET UG 2023, there will be a CUET PG exam for admission to PG courses (CUET PG 2023).

So today, take a look at the tips to crack the CUET entrance exam:

1. Easy-read question paper:

It is necessary to score better marks in the CUET UG 2023 exam to get admission to a good college if you had low marks in 12th grade. Read carefully all the instructions given on the CUET question paper (CUET sample paper). Before attempting any question, read it thoroughly. Do not write any answers in haste.

2. Understand the pattern from the sample paper:

To understand the CUET paper pattern like other exams, it is necessary to solve its sample papers. This will give information about both the exam pattern and the marking scheme (CUET Marking Scheme). Allot some time for each section of the CUET UG 2023 paper. This will develop time management skills, and no section will be left out.

3. Mind the speed:

Many candidates initially attempt the paper at a very high speed, then get tired at the end of the paper. The effect of fatigue is visible in their speed. It would be better to maintain the same speed from the beginning to the end of the paper. You keep your speed moderate from the beginning and also maintain it. So that you get the time to revise your paper at the end.