CUET Candidates Urge LG to Facilitate CUET Exam Centres in J&K Instead of Punjab

Candidates appearing for the CUET-UG from Ramban district on Monday sought Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s intervention in allocation of exam centres close to the Union Territory and not in Punjab.

Sinha had on Friday raised the issue of lack of CUET examination centres in Jammu and Kashmir with the Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following which the test was postponed for the local candidates.

Scores of candidates from Ramban area have received admit cards showing their exam centre in Punjab’s Jalandhar, about 300 kms away.