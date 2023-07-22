CUET PG 2023: Check Course-Wise Probable Cut Off For DU Colleges At cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET PG 2023 result on its official website at cuet.nta.nic.in on July 20. With the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate 2023 result, participating colleges across the country will begin accepting applications for PG admission for the academic session 2023-24.

The exam conducting body does not have any role in the preparation of the CUET PG merit list as well as the qualifying marks. It is to be noted that the participating colleges and universities will set their own merit list and cut-off scores.

According to reports, the cut-off marks for the postgraduate programmes will be released soon by the institutions. They will also release the cut-off for each course. The cut-off scores will be issued based on the average marks, seats available overall performance of the students, as well as cut-off from previous years. Meanwhile, the main factors that are taken into consideration when declaring the CUET PF cut-off for different institutions are:

- Category of the student.

- Difficulty level of the exam.

- Total number of students who appeared for the test.

- Total number of seats available in the institution.

- and performance of the candidate in the CUET exam.

Candidates seeking admission to Delhi University can check the expected course-wise cut-off below:

CUET PG 2023: Cut-off for Delhi University

MA English

General: 200-220

OBC: 160-200

SC: 150-180

ST: 150-175

EWS: 160-180

MA Philosophy

General: 110-130

OBC: 50-60

SC: 50-60

ST: 30-50

EWS: 100-120

MA Urdu

General: 80-100

OBC: 40-50

SC: 60-70

ST: 40-50

EWS: 70-90

MA Economics

General: 100-130

OBC: 70-90

SC: 50-80

ST: 40-70

EWS: 100-120

MA Hindi

General: 200-230

OBC: 150-170

SC: 200-220

ST: 80-100

EWS: 130-150

MA Sanskrit

General: 80-100

OBC: 60-70

SC: 50-60

ST: 50-60

EWS: 70-90

MA History

General: 140-160

OBC: 120-140

SC: 100-120

ST: 100-120

EWS: 70-90

MA Sociology

General: 135-150

OBC: 110-120

SC: 95-105

ST: 105-110

EWS: 125-130

M. Com

General: 185-200

OBC: 150-160

SC: 140-150

ST: 95-110

EWS: 155-170

MSc Biochemistry

General: 260-280

OBC: 250-260

SC: 200-220

ST: 180-200

EWS: 200-220

MSc Botany

General: 160-170

OBC: 130-140

SC: 100-110

ST: 95-100

EWS: 170-180

MSc Zoology

General: 220-230

OBC: 185-200

SC: 160-170

ST: 190-200

EWS: 180-200

MSc Chemistry

General: 220-240

OBC: 190-200

SC: 140-150

ST: 100-120

EWS: 200-220

MSc Microbiology

General: 190-200

OBC: 170-180

SC: 140-150