CUET PG 2023 City Intimation Slip Likely to be Released Tomorrow, Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to release the examination city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 soon. Confirming the development through a tweet, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that CUET PG 2023 exam city slips are expected to be issued by Wednesday, May 31.

“CUET-PG 2023: NTA is working on releasing the city information slips on 31st May for CUET-PG starting on 5th June," reads the official post. Once the city slip is released, candidates can download it from the official website of NTA CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who registered for the CUET PG exam are requested to download the city slips well in advance and go through all the details mentioned on them. It is to be noted that the exam city slips in not admit cards. The admit card for the CUET PG 2023 will be released in the coming days.

CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that reads – “CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip" on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your registered details to retrieve the exam city slip.

Step 4: Then click on submit and the exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on the exam city slip.

Step 6: Save and download the CUET PG exam slip.

Step 7: Keep a printout of it for future use.

The CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 12. The entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts – Shift I and Shift II. While shift I will start from 10 AM. to noon, followed by shift II which is from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

As per data released earlier by the UGC chairman, a total of 177 universities are participating in CUET PG this year. Out of which, 40 are state universities, 38 are central universities, 10 are government institutions and 89 are in the ‘others’ category (deemed and private varsities).