Trends :GSEB 12th ResultOdisha 12th ResultUGC NETMaharashtra SSC ResultGSEB SSC Result
Home » education-career » CUET PG 2023 City Intimation Slip Likely to be Released Tomorrow, Steps to Download

CUET PG 2023 City Intimation Slip Likely to be Released Tomorrow, Steps to Download

Confirming the development through a tweet, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that CUET PG 2023 exam city slips are expected to be issued by May 31

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 13:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 12 (Representative image)
The CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 12 (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to release the examination city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 soon. Confirming the development through a tweet, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that CUET PG 2023 exam city slips are expected to be issued by Wednesday, May 31.

“CUET-PG 2023: NTA is working on releasing the city information slips on 31st May for CUET-PG starting on 5th June," reads the official post. Once the city slip is released, candidates can download it from the official website of NTA CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who registered for the CUET PG exam are requested to download the city slips well in advance and go through all the details mentioned on them. It is to be noted that the exam city slips in not admit cards. The admit card for the CUET PG 2023 will be released in the coming days.

CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that reads – “CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip" on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your registered details to retrieve the exam city slip.

Step 4: Then click on submit and the exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on the exam city slip.

Step 6: Save and download the CUET PG exam slip.

Step 7: Keep a printout of it for future use.

The CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 12. The entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts – Shift I and Shift II. While shift I will start from 10 AM. to noon, followed by shift II which is from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

As per data released earlier by the UGC chairman, a total of 177 universities are participating in CUET PG this year. Out of which, 40 are state universities, 38 are central universities, 10 are government institutions and 89 are in the ‘others’ category (deemed and private varsities).

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: May 30, 2023, 13:54 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 13:59 IST
    Read More