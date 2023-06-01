CUET PG 2023 City Intimation Slip Released for June 5-8 Exams, How to Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 city intimation slips on May 31. The city exam slips have been released for the June 5, 6, 7, and 8 exams. Candidates can download the exam city slips for CUET PG 2023 from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

“City Intimation Slip for the examination scheduled on 05, 06, 07, and 08 June 2023 has been hosted on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ today for about 425928 candidates scheduled in 245 cities," reads the official notice. It is important for candidates to note that the exam city slip is not the same as the hall ticket. Rather, it serves as a publication to inform candidates of their exam centre’s location, giving them ample time to plan their travel accordingly.

CUET PG exam city slip 2023: How to check

1. Visit the NTA CUET PG official website and click on the CUET examination city slip link on the homepage.

2. This will redirect you to the city slip download link.

3. Next, you need to enter your application number and date of birth in the provided space and submit the details.

4. The CUET PG 2023 exam city will then be displayed on the screen.

5. Download or take a screenshot for future reference.

The CUET PG 2023 is set to be conducted from June 5 to 12, attracting a remarkable number of applicants. To navigate the CUET 2023 exam, candidates can expect a question paper comprising two parts: Part A and Part B. Reports indicate that approximately 5 lakh students have applied for this examination.

It is important for applicants to take note that the CUET PG admit card will be released at a later date through the NTA website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are required to download their CUET PG admit card directly from the NTA website. It is essential that candidates appear for the examination at their designated centre on the specified date and shift/timing as mentioned in their e-Admit Card.

In the event that an applicant encounters any difficulties while downloading their admit card from the website, they are advised to directly contact the NTA between 10 am to 5 pm. The NTA helpline will provide the necessary assistance to address any concerns or issues regarding the admit card.