CUET PG 2023 Date Sheet In A Few Days: UGC Chairman

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the examination date sheet for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 soon, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said. Once it is released, candidates can check the schedule on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2023 registration is currently underway. It began on March 20 and will end on April 19 at 5 pm. “In a few days, we will announce the date sheet of CUET-PG. NTA is working on it. https://cuet.samarth.ac.in," tweeted Kumar.

The agency will open the CUET PG correction window on April 20 and will close it on April 23. The admit card release date, date of the exam, and timings will be announced in the coming days. The UGC chief earlier informed that the exam will be conducted from June 1 to June 10 and the results will be released in July this year.

Students who want to apply for the CUET PG 2023 exam can do so by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam will be held for a duration of two hours (120 minutes). The exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in two parts which include Part A and Part B. Part A will have 25 multiple-choice questions while Part B will comprise 75 questions.

From this year onwards, the agency has increased the application fee of CUET PG by Rs 200. Candidates from the general category will pay Rs 1,000. Students from the OBC-NCL, Gen-EWS category need to pay Rs 800. Those from the SC, ST, and third gender categories will have to pay Rs 750.

