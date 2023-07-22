CUET PG 2023: Here's A List Of Top Indian Universities Candidates Can Apply

The result of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 was declared on July 20 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who appeared in the common university entrance exam are eligible for admission to 197 universities (Central, State, Private, and others) in India.

CUET PG 2023: Participating Universities

Central Universities: 39

State Government Universities: 45

Government Institutions: 10

Others (Private and Deemed Universities): 103

There will be no centralised merit list based on the CUET PG 2023 result; instead, universities will create their own lists based on eligible candidates and their NTA scores. The best-known central institutions participating in CUET PG have already released their admission procedures for 2023-24, while many have also begun the registration process. This year, a total of 39 central universities will admit eligible candidates on the basis of their CUET PG scores.

We have listed down the top five central universities that will be participating in the CUET PG 2023 admission:

- Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU): JNU will release their CUET cut-off marks based on only Section B score, as per Shiksha.com. The university will offer admission to programmes such as MSc, MCA, MA, MPH, MTech, PG diploma and advanced diploma courses for the academic session 2023-24. Once the admission schedule is released, candidates can download it from jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

- Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI): Jamia Millia Islamia will display the list of selected candidates “within 20 to 25 days from the date of entrance test," according to the prospectus on the main site. The University will offer admission to MA Persian, MA (Sanskrit), MSc in Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability (self-finance), PG Diploma in Disaster Management (self-finance) and MA (Educational Planning and Administration). Most of the courses require candidates to secure at least a minimum of 50 percent at the Bachelor’s level.

- Banaras Hindu University (BHU): Banaras Hindu University provides postgraduate programmes in over 50 subjects. Admission to these courses is conducted via CUET PG 2023 scores. The online registration process will close on July 23, interested candidates are requested to apply soon.