Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » CUET PG 2023: Here's How To Download Hall Ticket For June 13,14 Exams

CUET PG 2023: Here's How To Download Hall Ticket For June 13,14 Exams

Along with the admit card, the city intimation slips for the CUET PG 2023 exam has also been hosted on the main website for appearing candidates

Advertisement

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 17:54 IST

New Delhi, India

The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted online in two shifts (Representative image)
The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted online in two shifts (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Common University Entrance Tests for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. Registered candidates can visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in to access their hall tickets. According to the notification, the CUET PG 2023 exam will be held on June 13 and 14. Candidates can retrieve their CUET PG 2023 hall tickets by entering their application number and date of birth on the login window.

“There are some candidates who have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get the same in subsequent phases. Those candidates who could not be accommodated in this phase of examination due to the chosen subject combinations, would be accommodated later and their test would be rescheduled in due course," read the official notice.

Advertisement

The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted online in two shifts. The first shift is from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift takes place from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The Common University Entrance Tests – Postgraduate is held for students seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Institutions / Organisations / Universities / Autonomous Colleges.

Along with the admit card, the city intimation slips for the CUET PG 2023 exam has also been hosted on the main website for appearing candidates. Students are advised to download their exam city intimation slip as well.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: Check Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Step 3: Enter the login details correctly on the candidate portal, including your date of birth and application number.

Advertisement

Step 4: The CUET PG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

top videos
  • Ali Fazal On His Role In Kandahar, Mirzapur 3 & A Possible Cameo In Fukrey 3 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • Step 5: Check and download the Common University Entrance Tests admit card.

    If any student has trouble downloading the admit card, as well as the examination city intimation slip for CUET PG 2023, they can write an email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or even contact the helpline number - 011-40759000 / 011-69227700.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from bei...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 17:54 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 17:54 IST
    Read More