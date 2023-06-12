CUET PG 2023: Here's How To Download Hall Ticket For June 13,14 Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Common University Entrance Tests for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. Registered candidates can visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in to access their hall tickets. According to the notification, the CUET PG 2023 exam will be held on June 13 and 14. Candidates can retrieve their CUET PG 2023 hall tickets by entering their application number and date of birth on the login window.

“There are some candidates who have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get the same in subsequent phases. Those candidates who could not be accommodated in this phase of examination due to the chosen subject combinations, would be accommodated later and their test would be rescheduled in due course," read the official notice.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted online in two shifts. The first shift is from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift takes place from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The Common University Entrance Tests – Postgraduate is held for students seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Institutions / Organisations / Universities / Autonomous Colleges.

Along with the admit card, the city intimation slips for the CUET PG 2023 exam has also been hosted on the main website for appearing candidates. Students are advised to download their exam city intimation slip as well.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: Check Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Step 3: Enter the login details correctly on the candidate portal, including your date of birth and application number.

Step 4: The CUET PG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.