CUET PG 2023: Last Chance To Raise Objections On Answer Key At cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to close the CUET PG 2023 objection window today, July 15, 2023. Candidates who have still not raise objections have the final call to challenge to CUET PG 2023 provisional answer keys. Students can raise objections by visiting the official portal, cuet.nta.nic.in. Both the objection and payment window will close at 11 p.m. on today. Candidates who object with the Answer Key may contest it by paying a non-refundable fee of 200 for each question they contest. Up to today, July 15, the processing fee must be paid by debit card, credit card, net banking, or paytm.

An expert panel will confirm any challenges put forth by the candidates. If a candidate’s challenge is determined to be accurate, the CUET PG 2023 answer key will be updated and applied to each candidate’s response appropriately. By the middle of July 2023, the results will be prepared and announced based on the updated final answer key. Candidates can visit the NTA CUET official website for additional information.

This year, the CUET PG was administered in two phases, the first from June 5 to June 17 and the second for the remaining applicants from June 22 to June 30. More than 8.33 lakh students took the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate in a computer-based test (CBT) format at over 245 sites across the country and abroad. The CUET-PG has been used to give postgraduate entrance tests by 180 institutions, including Central, state, and private colleges and universities.