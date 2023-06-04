CUET PG 2023: NTA Announces Rescheduling of Exam for 60 Courses, Check Full List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified that the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2023 test for 60 courses would be rescheduled for an alternate day and time. The list of courses for which the test will be administered at another date and time has also been made public by NTA. Three shifts of the CUET PG 2023 will take place from June 5 to June 12.

NTA further stated that the CUET PG admit card 2023 would be issued in “subsequent phases" to applicants who are still waiting for their hall tickets. NTA recommends candidates check the official websites nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for the most recent details about the CUET PG 2023.

According to an official release from NTA, candidates who are having trouble downloading their admit cards for the CUET PG 2023 examination may contact the NTA Help Desk at (011) 40759000 or (011) 69227700 or by email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

The NTA has handed out hall tickets for applicants taking the CUET PG 2023. The computer-based test (CBT) medium has been divided up into three shifts. Shift 1 will run from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, shift 2 from 12 noon to 2 PM, and shift 3 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

CUET PG 2023: List of courses rescheduled