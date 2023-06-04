Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
CUET PG 2023: NTA Announces Rescheduling of Exam for 60 Courses, Check Full List

CUET PG 2023: NTA Announces Rescheduling of Exam for 60 Courses, Check Full List

The NTA gave out hall tickets to candidates taking the CUET PG 2023 between June 5 and June 12. The CBT format has been divided into three shifts

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 16:43 IST

The list of courses for which the test will be administered at another date and time has also been made public by NTA (Representative Image)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified that the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2023 test for 60 courses would be rescheduled for an alternate day and time. The list of courses for which the test will be administered at another date and time has also been made public by NTA. Three shifts of the CUET PG 2023 will take place from June 5 to June 12.

NTA further stated that the CUET PG admit card 2023 would be issued in “subsequent phases" to applicants who are still waiting for their hall tickets. NTA recommends candidates check the official websites nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for the most recent details about the CUET PG 2023.

According to an official release from NTA, candidates who are having trouble downloading their admit cards for the CUET PG 2023 examination may contact the NTA Help Desk at (011) 40759000 or (011) 69227700 or by email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

The NTA has handed out hall tickets for applicants taking the CUET PG 2023. The computer-based test (CBT) medium has been divided up into three shifts. Shift 1 will run from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, shift 2 from 12 noon to 2 PM, and shift 3 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

CUET PG 2023: List of courses rescheduled

  1. English
  2. Mathematics
  3. B.Ed. Languages
  4. Political Science
  5. Zoology
  6. Biochemistry
  7. Public Health
  8. Commerce
  9. Life Science
  10. Chemistry
  11. Economics
  12. Statistics
  13. Medical Laboratory Technology
  14. General
  15. Kokborok
  16. History
  17. Yoga
  18. Odia
  19. Computer science and Information Tech.
  20. French
  21. B.Ed.
  22. Dance
  23. Civil Structural and Transport Engg.
  24. Bengali
  25. Painting
  26. Tamil
  27. Music Percussion
  28. Physical Education
  29. Jyotish Falit
  30. MPT
  31. Hindu Studies
  32. Nanoelectronics/ Material Science
  33. Water Engg.
  34. Nano Science
  35. Sports Physiology
  36. Vayakarn and Sabdabodha System
  37. Disaster Studies
  38. Sahitya Alankara Varga
  39. Rabindra Sangit
  40. Japanese
  41. Plastic Arts
  42. Vedanta Sarvdarshan etc.
  43. Dairy Technology
  44. Prayojanmoolak Hindi
  45. Hispanic
  46. Krishna Yajurveda
  47. Urdu Journalism
  48. Punjabi
  49. Applied Arts
  50. Indo- Tibetan
  51. Pashto
  52. Persian
  53. Sahitya ( BHU)
  54. Pottery and Ceramics
  55. Chemical, Thermal and Polymer Engg.
  56. Dharma Vijnan
  57. Kashmiri
  58. Phalita and Siddantha Jyotish
  59. Rigveda
  60. Samveda

