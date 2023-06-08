CUET PG 2023: NTA Releases Admit Cards For June 9-11 Exams At cuet.nta.nic.in

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 admit cards were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 7. The CUET PG 2023 for those whose admit cards have now been released is scheduled to take place from June 9 to June 11. The admit cards for the 1.68 lakh applicants are now accessible on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must carefully review the personal information listed on the admit cards for the CUET PG 2023 after downloading them. Exam dates, timings, and other information are also listed on the admission card, which candidates should follow.

The NTA has reiterated its previous clarification that candidates who have already received their admit cards for the CUET (PG) - 2023 examinations scheduled for June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 in the relevant subjects are required to appear in the examinations according to the subject(s), date, shift, time, and address of the examination Centre as specified in their respective admit cards.

CUET PG 2023 Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in, the CUET PG official website.

Step 2: Click the link to the CUET PG 2023 admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and press “Submit."

Step 4: The screen will show your CUET PG 2023 admit card.

Step 5: Review the admit card and download the file.

Step 6: Take a printout of the CUET PG admit card for future reference.