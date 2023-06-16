CUET PG 2023: NTA Releases Revised Exam Dates For Remaining Candidates

The ongoing CUET PG 2023 Exam, which is being conducted by the National Testing Agency, is currently underway for over 8.33 lakh candidates in approximately 245 cities. In light of this, the NTA has issued an important notice regarding the Common University Entrance Test. This notice holds particular significance for students who have not been able to appear in any slot of the exam thus far. It can be accessed on the official NTA website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per media sources, a total of 44,079 students have been unable to participate in the CUET PG 2023 examination. In response to this, a separate examination will be arranged exclusively for these students, and the dates for this particular exam have already been finalised. It is of utmost importance for all the students who have been unable to participate in any slot of the CUET PG 2023 exam to thoroughly review the notice.

The Common University Entrance Test examination for the remaining candidates is scheduled to take place from June 21 to 23. Additionally, buffer dates of June 24 and 25 have been allocated. The detailed exam schedule will be made available on the NTA website in the coming days. It is important to note that this arrangement has been specifically implemented for candidates from the North Eastern States.