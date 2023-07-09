CUET PG 2023: NTA To Release Answer Key Soon, Check Latest Update

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate 2023 (CUET PG) shortly. Candidates who took the CUET PG 2023 across multiple phases, can get the answer key and response sheet from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to file objections to the CUET PG 2023 tentative answer key soon after it is published. A non-refundable processing charge of Rs 200 per question must be paid by candidates who wish to voice their objections to the answer key via the official website. The NTA will announce the CUET PG results 2023 based on the final answer key determined by the subject matter experts after reviewing the objections raised. After the release of the CUET PG 2023 result/scorecard, no complaints concerning the answer keys will be addressed.

CUET PG answer key 2023: How to download

By following the instructions outlined here, candidates will be able to obtain their CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key.

Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in 2023 to access the NTA CUET official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the “CUET PG answer key 2023 download" link.

Step 3: Enter your CUET PG 2023 registration number, date of birth and password.

Step 4: Once the details are filled out, press the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The PDF of the CUET PG answer key 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Review the CUET PG answer key 2023 and print a copy for future records.