CUET PG 2023: Over Half Of The Registered Candidates Failed To Appear In Exam

National Testing Agency has released the results for the CUET PG 2023 at its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Students can access their results Common University Entrance Test- PG using application number and password. This year, the Agency has observed that over half of the registered candidates did not appear for the examination. In CUET-PG 2023, highest number of candidates applied for MBA (general) but least number of students appeared to give the entrance examination.

Similar is the case with those students who opted for Samveda and Krishna Yajurved. NTA observed that, Samveda and Krishna Yajurved was one of the subjects where students did not appear for the exam. In its notification, NTA has not mentioned any reason as to why courses like MBA (general) has observed low level of participation among students.

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates

When candidates pass the CUET PG in 2023, they will be eligible to apply for admission to 180 universities, including Central, state, and private universities, that have opted to employ the CUET-PG for regulating their postgraduate admissions. NTA states that there is no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of the CUET PG result. The result declared by the university will be considered final. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained now.