CUET PG 2023 Registration Last Date Today, Know How to Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2023 registrations today, May 11, 2023. The students that will appearing for the CUET PG 2023 exam will be able to apply at the official website-cuet.nta.nic.in. The NTA re-opened the application window yesterday. The CUET PG exam is scheduled for June 5. Students will be able to apply for the CUET PG 2023 exam and pay their application fee till 11:50 PM today.

NTA is conducting CUET- PG 2023 examination on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. The CUET PG examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The correction window for the registered applicant will be open on May 12 and 13, 2023.

CUET PG 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Visit the CUET official page at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Fill in personal details to register and log in.

Step 3: On the new window, fill up the CUET PG 2023 form.

Step 4: Upload all the documents such as photographs, signatures, certificates, etc.

Step 5: Then pay the examination fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the application form for future use.

The application window was closed earlier but candidates raised concern as they were not able to apply. “Numerous mails have been received from the candidates and also forwarded by UGC to open the registration window again for applying for CUET (PG) – 2023 as applicants could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Common University Entrance Test (PG)." NTA sstated while re-opening the application form.

A candidate is allowed to submit one CUET PG application. Multiple applications being submitted will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means) and strict action will be taken against the offender. Soon, the official dates and times for downloading the admit cards and announcing the CUET PG results will be made available on the portal.