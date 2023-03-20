CUET PG 2023 Registration to Begin Tonight, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Shares Details

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday announced the registration details for the CUET-PG exam 2023. Kumar took to Twitter to declare that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Univeristy Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for admission into postgraduate programmes in central and other participating universities, institutions, organizations or autonomous Colleges.

According to UGC Chairman Kumar, registration for the CUET PG 2023 exam will commence tonight. The last date for registration is April 19, 2023, up to 5 PM. Candidates applying for the CUET PG will have time till April 19, 2023 up to 11:50 PM to pay the application fee.

As per the tweet of M Jagadesh Kumar, the admit card release date along with the exam schedule including the duration will be announced later on the official website.

‘CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country,’ UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced.

Kumar further informed that the details regarding the CUET-PG exam including eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc, will be posted on the official website of NTA tonight.

" Candidates may apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in starting tonight during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking or UPI, " he wrote on his Twitter handle.

