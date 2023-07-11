CUET PG Answer Key 2023 to be Out Soon, Check Reservation Criteria

The provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 is likely to release soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the CUET PG 2023 answer key and response sheet on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. According to reports, the CUET PG answer key is expected to be released by July 15, however, an official confirmation is still awaited.

With the release of the CUET PG provisional answer key, candidates will be able to raise objections, if necessary. Those who wish to raise objections must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

The exam conducting body will declare the CUET PG 2023 result based on the final answer key determined by the subject experts after reviewing the objections raised. It is important to note that no complaints concerning the answer keys will be addressed after the release of the CUET PG 2023 final answer key.

CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit NTA CUET’s official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “CUET PG 2023 answer key" link when it releases.

Step 3: On the new login window, enter the CUET PG 2023 registration number, date of birth, and password.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: A PDF file displaying the CUET PG answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the CUET PG answer key 2023 and download it.

CUET PG 2023: Check Reservation Criteria

— Scheduled Caste (SC): About 15 per cent of seats have been reserved in every programme for candidates belonging to the SC category.

— Scheduled Tribe (ST): Approximately 7.5 per cent of seats are reserved for those belonging to the ST category in every course.