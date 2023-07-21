CUET PG Result 2023 Declared: 197 Participating Universities, Know Admission Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result of the Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate (CUET-PG) 2023 on July 20. Now the students who appeared in the exam are eligible for admission to 197 universities across the country. The CUET PG result of the students have also been shared with all these universities and the admission process will begin soon. The varsities will also release cut-off scores for each course offered by them and eligible students may proceed for further admission by verifying their documents and paying the admission fees to reserve their seats. A detailed admission process will be released by the varsities soon.

Sadhna Parasar, Senior Director, NTA said, “The results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details."

CUET PG 2023: Participating Universities

According to NTA, a total of 197 Universities (Central, State, Private, and others) are participating in CUET (PG) – 2023. This includes:

Central Universities – 39

State Government Universities – 45

Government Institutions – 10

Others (Private and Deemed Universities) – 103

“A merit list will be prepared by the respective universities or organisations. Universities will decide their individual counseling on the basis of CUET (PG) – 2023 marks provided by NTA," Parasar further added.