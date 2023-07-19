CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: CUET PG Results Declared, How to Check

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 10:26 IST
New Delhi, India
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2023 result has been declared on July 20. Candidates who took the test can now access and download their results from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in, using their application id and password. The CUET PG was held from June 5 to 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the final answer key earlier. The NTA had received a total of 5386 challenges out of which 1422 were unique ones. As many as 4,58,774 unique registered candidates took the exam this year. A total of 197 universities are participating in CUET PG this year.
CUET PG 2023 results of candidates have been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Applicants are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details.
Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Open the link to download scorecard.
Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.
Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed. Check and download it.
The highest number of candidates who registered for the CUET PG 2023 exam was for the general (MBA) programme. However, the highest number of applicants who appeared in the exam is for general.
As per the CUET PG result data shared by NTA, more than half of the applicants who registered for the exam failed to appear. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.
NTA states that there is no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of the CUET PG result. The result declared by the university will be considered final. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained now.
Students who have successfully cleared the CUET PG exam are now required to participate in the counselling process organized by the participating universities. To take part in CUET PG counselling, students need to register, and fill in their options, and preferences in the application form of the respective universities. For certain professional vocational courses, participating universities may also conduct interviews or practice sessions, and the scores from these rounds may also be considered as part of the application process.
A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities. They will decide about their individual counselling based on the scorecard of CUET (PG) - 2023 provided by NTA.
For any clarification related to CUET PG 2023, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.
– Name of the candidate
– Father’s name
– Exam name
– Exam code
– Section-wise scores
– Percentiles
– All India Rank (AIR)
The new institutions that have joined CUET PG this year are:
— Amity University,
— Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University,
— Rama University,
— Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science,
— The ICFAI University,
— Jamshedpur Women’s University.
Number of registered candidates (unique) — 459083
Number of tests administered — 877492
Male ( Candidates) — 209740
Female ( Candidates) — 249332
Transgender ( Candidates) — 11
PwD ( Candidates) — 2276
General ( Candidates) — 166548
SC ( Candidates) — 52088
ST ( Candidates) — 38767
OBC ( Candidates) — 163807
EWS ( Candidates) — 37873
Number of mediums (languages) — 2
Number of Cities where the exam was conducted — 279
Number of Phases — 2
Number of universities — 197
Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key from July 13 to 16. In this duration, NTA recieved about 5386 answer key challenges out of which 1422 were unique challenges.
No. of Candidates with Multiple Test Papers - 8.77 lacs (Approx.)
Phase 1 - 8.3 Lacs (Approx.)
Phase 2 - 46,000 (Approx.)
A total of 197 Universities (Central, State, Private, and others) are participating in CUET (PG) – 2023, as per NTA:
Central Universities – 39
State Government Universities – 45
Government Institutions - 10
Others (Private and Deemed Universities) – 103
NTA received about 4,58,774 unique registered candidates and conducted 877492 tests.
CUET PG results 2023 have been declared and are now available at cuet.nta.nic.in.
According to NTA, the Percentile Scores are computed up to 7 decimal places to prevent bunching and avoiding ties. The following formula is used to determine a candidate’s percentile score:
100 x Number of candidates who appeared in the session with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate/The total number of candidates who appeared in the session
When candidates pass the CUET PG in 2023, they will be eligible to apply for admission to 180 universities, including Central, state, and private universities, that have opted to employ the CUET-PG for regulating their postgraduate admissions.
1. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi- Rank 2
2. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi- Rank 3
3. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi- Rank 5
4. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh- Rank 9
5. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad- Rank 10
The Scorecard will contain separate scores for Part I-General papers (25 questions) and Part II-Domain Knowledge (75 questions) for each course wherever applicable.
CUET PG 2023 score will be valid only for this year i.e. for admission to the academic year 2023-24.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. CUET PG result and scorecards will be released on cuet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Open the link to download scorecard.
Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.
Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed. Check and download it.
Candidates are advised to download and install the SANDES application as a secondary channel, apart from the official website to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA.
The CUET PG result 2023 login window will look like this:
CUET PG 2023 result of the candidate(s) who indulge in unfair means practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on their behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.
The record of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 would be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.
UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed via a tweet that NTA is aiming to announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning.
Qualified applicants must bring the following documents for the verification process for counselling:
- CUET Admit Card
- Result sheet of CUET
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Qualifying examination certificate
- Transfer certificate
- Conduct certificate
- Caste certificate
- Reservation category certificate
- Photocopies of original documents