Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: CUET PG Results Declared, How to Check

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: CUET PG Results Declared, How to Check

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: The CUET PG 2023 results have been released by the NTA on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 10:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2023 result has been declared on July 20. Candidates who took the test can now access and download their results from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in, using their application id and password. The CUET PG was held from June 5 to 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the final answer key earlier. The NTA had received a total of 5386 challenges out of which 1422 were unique ones. As many as 4,58,774 unique registered candidates took the exam this year. A total of 197 universities are participating in CUET PG this year.

Jul 21, 2023 10:26 IST

CUET PG 2023: Results Shared With Universities

CUET PG 2023 results of candidates have been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Applicants are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details.

Jul 21, 2023 10:21 IST

CUET PG 2023: How to Check Result

Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the link to download scorecard.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed. Check and download it.

Advertisement
Jul 21, 2023 10:16 IST

CUET PG 2023: Highest No. of Registration for Which Programme?

The highest number of candidates who registered for the CUET PG 2023 exam was for the general (MBA) programme. However, the highest number of applicants who appeared in the exam is for general.

Jul 21, 2023 10:09 IST

CUET PG 2023: Over Half of Registered Candidates Skipped Exam

As per the CUET PG result data shared by NTA, more than half of the applicants who registered for the exam failed to appear. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Jul 21, 2023 10:03 IST

CUET PG Result 2023: No Provision for Re-evaluation/Re-checking

NTA states that there is no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of the CUET PG result. The result declared by the university will be considered final. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained now.

Jul 21, 2023 09:57 IST

CUET PG 2023: Result Declared, What Next?

Students who have successfully cleared the CUET PG exam are now required to participate in the counselling process organized by the participating universities. To take part in CUET PG counselling, students need to register, and fill in their options, and preferences in the application form of the respective universities. For certain professional vocational courses, participating universities may also conduct interviews or practice sessions, and the scores from these rounds may also be considered as part of the application process.

Advertisement
Jul 21, 2023 09:50 IST

CUET PG 2023: Merit List

A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities. They will decide about their individual counselling based on the scorecard of CUET (PG) - 2023 provided by NTA.

Jul 21, 2023 09:44 IST

CUET PG 2023: Helpline

For any clarification related to CUET PG 2023, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

Jul 21, 2023 09:39 IST

CUET PG 2023: Details to Cross-Check on Scorecard

– Name of the candidate

– Father’s name

– Exam name

– Exam code

– Section-wise scores

– Percentiles

– All India Rank (AIR)

Jul 21, 2023 09:24 IST

CUET PG 2023: Newly Joined Institutes

The new institutions that have joined CUET PG this year are:

— Amity University,

— Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University,

— Rama University,

— Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science,

— The ICFAI University,

— Jamshedpur Women’s University.

Jul 21, 2023 09:09 IST

CUET PG Results 2023: Statistics

Number of registered candidates (unique) — 459083

Number of tests administered — 877492

Male ( Candidates) — 209740

Female ( Candidates) — 249332

Transgender ( Candidates) — 11

PwD ( Candidates) — 2276

General ( Candidates) — 166548

SC ( Candidates) — 52088

ST ( Candidates) — 38767

OBC ( Candidates) — 163807

EWS ( Candidates) — 37873

Number of mediums (languages) — 2

Number of Cities where the exam was conducted — 279

Number of Phases — 2

Number of universities — 197

Jul 21, 2023 09:06 IST

CUET PG Results: 1422 Unique Answer Key Challenges

Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key from July 13 to 16. In this duration, NTA recieved about 5386 answer key challenges out of which 1422 were unique challenges.

Jul 21, 2023 09:04 IST

CUET PG 2023 Results: No. of Candidates with Multiple Test Papers

No. of Candidates with Multiple Test Papers - 8.77 lacs (Approx.)

Phase 1 - 8.3 Lacs (Approx.)

Phase 2 - 46,000 (Approx.)

Jul 21, 2023 09:02 IST

CUET PG 2023: Total of 197 Participating Universities

A total of 197 Universities (Central, State, Private, and others) are participating in CUET (PG) – 2023, as per NTA:

Central Universities – 39

State Government Universities – 45

Government Institutions - 10

Others (Private and Deemed Universities) – 103

Jul 21, 2023 09:01 IST

CUET PG 2023: Over 4,58,774 Unique Registered Candidates

NTA received about 4,58,774 unique registered candidates and conducted 877492 tests.

Jul 21, 2023 08:56 IST

CUET PG 2023 Results Declared at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG results 2023 have been declared and are now available at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Jul 20, 2023 17:56 IST

CUET PG 2023 Result: Percentile Calculation

According to NTA, the Percentile Scores are computed up to 7 decimal places to prevent bunching and avoiding ties. The following formula is used to determine a candidate’s percentile score:

100 x Number of candidates who appeared in the session with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate/The total number of candidates who appeared in the session

Jul 20, 2023 17:50 IST

CUET PG 2023: Admission To 180 central, state, and private institutes

When candidates pass the CUET PG in 2023, they will be eligible to apply for admission to 180 universities, including Central, state, and private universities, that have opted to employ the CUET-PG for regulating their postgraduate admissions.

Jul 20, 2023 17:43 IST

CUET PG 2023: Category-Wise Reservation

  • About 15% of seats have been reserved in every programme for candidates belonging to the SC category.
  • Approximately 7.5% of seats have been set aside for those belonging to the ST category in every course.
  • Around 5% of seats have been reserved in every programme for students with disabilities.
Jul 20, 2023 17:27 IST

CUET PG 2023: Participating Institutes Under NIRF 2023 Ranking of Top Universities

1. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi- Rank 2

2. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi- Rank 3

3. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi- Rank 5

4. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh- Rank 9

5. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad- Rank 10

Jul 20, 2023 17:16 IST

CUET PG Result 2023: Scorecard

The Scorecard will contain separate scores for Part I-General papers (25 questions) and Part II-Domain Knowledge (75 questions) for each course wherever applicable.

Jul 20, 2023 17:05 IST

CUET PG Result 2023: Till When Will the Scores be Valid?

CUET PG 2023 score will be valid only for this year i.e. for admission to the academic year 2023-24.

Jul 20, 2023 16:55 IST

CUET PG Result 2023: Latest Update

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. CUET PG result and scorecards will be released on cuet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Jul 20, 2023 16:41 IST

CUET PG Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the link to download scorecard.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed. Check and download it.

Jul 20, 2023 16:31 IST

CUET PG Result 2023: Install SANDES Application

Candidates are advised to download and install the SANDES application as a secondary channel, apart from the official website to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA.

Jul 20, 2023 16:20 IST

CUET PG 2023: Result Login Window

The CUET PG result 2023 login window will look like this:

Jul 20, 2023 16:11 IST

CUET PG 2023: Cancellation of Results

CUET PG 2023 result of the candidate(s) who indulge in unfair means practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on their behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.

Jul 20, 2023 16:00 IST

CUET PG 2023: Wedding Out Rules

The record of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 would be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.

Jul 20, 2023 15:49 IST

CUET PG 2023: Results by Tonight or Tomorrow Morning

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed via a tweet that NTA is aiming to announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning.

Jul 20, 2023 15:40 IST

CUET PG 2023: Documents Required for Counselling

Qualified applicants must bring the following documents for the verification process for counselling:

- CUET Admit Card

- Result sheet of CUET

- Class 10 mark sheet

- Class 12 mark sheet

- Qualifying examination certificate

- Transfer certificate

- Conduct certificate

- Caste certificate

- Reservation category certificate

- Photocopies of original documents

TRENDING NEWS