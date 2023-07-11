CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET Results Update, Know Participating Colleges

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Delhi at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: If you are a new user, click on the ‘New Registration’ link. Otherwise, log in using your credentials.

Step 3: Once logged in, fill out the UG admission application form with the required information.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned in the application form. Make sure to complete the payment of the application fee.

Step 5: Review all the entered details in the DU 2023 application form and ensure their accuracy. Then click on the submit button.

Step 6: Save a copy of the submitted DU application form and download it for future reference.