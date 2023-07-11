Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET Results Update, Know Participating Colleges
Live now

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET Results Update, Know Participating Colleges

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The final answer key has been released based on which the results will be prepared

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 17:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 and results are likely to be announced anytime soon. NTA had earlier dropped 155 questions from the provisional answer key. Around 14.9 lakh students who took the exam are awaiting their college entrance exam results this year. The results will be available on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in, once declared. Students can check the same by using their application id as mentioned on the admit card. This year saw a 41 per cent rise in registrations from last year.

Jul 13, 2023 17:58 IST

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023 Begins via CUET UG Scores

The University of Allahabad has already commenced the registration process for UG admission via CUET UG 2023 scores. Interested and eligible students can register through the official website of the university at aucuetug2023.cbtexam.in. The last date to apply for the Allahabad University UG registration is July 28…read more

Jul 13, 2023 17:27 IST

Now, Admission to Agricultural Universities Through CUET, Not AIEEA UG

Admission to the bachelor’s degree programmes offered by various agricultural universities, under the ICAR, will be done through the CUET UG for the academic year 2023-24. CUET UG will replace the ICAR AIEEA. “It has now been decided by the ICAR that admission to the specified UG courses hitherto being done through ICAR-AIEEA, will be done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for the academic year 2023-24," reads the official notice by NTA.

Advertisement
Jul 13, 2023 17:00 IST

CUET UG 2023: Participating Universities

Some of the notable participating Central universities are:

  • Aligarh Muslim University
  • Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
  • Banaras Hindu University
  • Jamia Millia Islamia
  • Jawaharlal Nehru University
  • University of Allahabad
  • University of Delhi
  • Hyderabad University
  • Visva-Bharati University

Some of the state universities are as follows:

  • Mizoram University
  • University of Manipur
  • Central University of Andhra Pradesh
  • University Of JammuAssam University

Some deemed universities are:

  • Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women
  • Gujarat Vidyapith
  • Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth
  • Shobhit University
  • Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Some private participating universities are:

  • Amity University
  • Apeejay Stya University
  • Apex University
  • Chanakya University
  • Galgotias University
Jul 13, 2023 16:35 IST

In How Many Cities Was CUET UG 2023 Was Conducted?

CUET (UG)-2023 was organised in 411 cities including 24 outside India.

Jul 13, 2023 15:58 IST

CUET UG Results 2023: How Will Marks be Calculated?

Students taking CUET-UG will be given an NTA score (based on normalisation of marks used in entrance exams). NTA score is a percentile score of the candidate in the test in which he appeared. It indicates their position vis-à-vis others who appeared in it. It is not marks. It is an indicator of the relative position of the candidates amongst those who appeared in the test.

Jul 13, 2023 15:35 IST

CUET UG 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam is computer-based and the question paper pattern is objective type comprising MCQs. The question paper is divided into three sections. The first section is to test the language skills of the candidate. The second section is domain-specific, depending on the subjects the candidate has opted for. The third section is to test the general knowledge of the candidate. All of this is based on what students have studied up to class 12.

Advertisement
Jul 13, 2023 15:12 IST

Why Was CUET UG Deferred This Year?

In violence-hit Manipur, CUET UG 2023 was postponed to May 29 in view of the “law and order" situation in the state. The exam was also deferred to May 26 in Jammu and Kashmir as the one scheduled for the first phase from May 21 to 25 has been cancelled in the state. According to the NTA, a total of 3,697 candidates had applied for the exam in Manipur.

Jul 13, 2023 14:35 IST

When Will CUET PG Answer Key, Results be Released?

NTA will release CUET PG answer key 2023 soon. Candidates who have appeared in the exam will be able to download the same from cuet.nta.nic.in, once released. As per media reports, CUET PG answer key is expected to be released by July 15, however, there is no official confirmation on the same. With the release of CUET PG provisional answer key, candidates can raise objections if any. Those who wish to raise objections will be charged Rs 200 non-refundable processing fee per question.

Jul 13, 2023 14:18 IST

IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus Admissions Not via JEE

IIT Zanzibar will not be accepting admissions based on JEE Advanced, which is a UG-level entrance test for admission to IITs’ Indian campuses for BTech courses. IIT Madras will develop a screening test. This test will be different from the JEE Advanced as it will focus on multiple areas which are usually not covered in JEE Main and JEE Advanced including analytical ability and English, said Director-in-charge to be of IIT Zanzibar, Professor Preeti Aghalayam. She will be the first-ever woman to lead an IIT…read more

Jul 13, 2023 13:41 IST

CUET UG 2023: How to Calculate Probable Scores Using Final Answer Key?

As per the marking scheme by the information bulletin released by NTA-

  • Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5).
  • Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
  • Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
  • If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
  • If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.
  • If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks (+5) marks.
Jul 13, 2023 12:44 IST

How to Apply at Delhi University's CSAS Portal?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Delhi at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: If you are a new user, click on the ‘New Registration’ link. Otherwise, log in using your credentials.

Step 3: Once logged in, fill out the UG admission application form with the required information.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned in the application form. Make sure to complete the payment of the application fee.

Step 5: Review all the entered details in the DU 2023 application form and ensure their accuracy. Then click on the submit button.

Step 6: Save a copy of the submitted DU application form and download it for future reference.

Jul 13, 2023 12:02 IST

CUET UG 2023: What about re-evaluation of result?

The result for CUET (UG) - 2023 will be processed based on the final answer keys, which have been released. The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for the computation of the result. There will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result.

Jul 13, 2023 11:46 IST

CUET UG Result 2023: Colleges to Have Separate Cut-offs

After the results of CUET UG 2023 are released, it will be sent to various concerned central and other universities, who will release the cut-off list on the basis of the same. The colleges will release a merit list and counselling process will be held subsequently.

Jul 13, 2023 11:34 IST

CUET UG 2023: Students Need to Fulfill Age Criteria of Universities Applying for

For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the university or institution to which they are desirous of taking admission, said NTA.

Jul 13, 2023 11:16 IST

CUET UG 2023 Held in 13 Languages

The college entrance exam was held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Jul 13, 2023 11:11 IST

What is Normalisation in CUET UG?

Normalisation procedure which is based on percentile score is used to ensure candidates neither benefit nor are disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the exam. With the objective of ensuring that a candidate’s true merit is identified and that a level playing field is created while calculating results, the normalisation procedure will be adopted, for compiling the NTA scores for multi-session papers.

Jul 13, 2023 10:51 IST

CUET UG 2023 Results: Where to Check Marks?

— cuet.smarth.ac.in

— cuet.nta.nic.in

— nta.ac.in

— indiaresult.com

— Umang App and umang.gov.in website

— digilocker.gov.in and Digilocker app

Jul 13, 2023 10:31 IST

CUET UG 2023: Students Claim Wrong Answers in Final Answer Key

A Twitter user has claimed that the final answer key for the CUET UG result 2023 still has errors in the accounts paper.

Jul 13, 2023 10:28 IST

CUET UG Results 2023: What Happens After Result is Declared?

After the results are out, a merit list will be prepared by participating universities or organisations. Universities will conduct their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET score. The record of the score would be preserved for up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.

Jul 13, 2023 10:13 IST

CUET UG 2023 Results via DigiLocker: How to Check

Step 1. Open the DigiLocker App or log on to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2. Create a new registration by submitting the required details or login to your account if you already registered

Step 3. Click on ‘CUET Results 2023’ under the education tab

Step 4. Submit your Aadhaar details to get your result

Jul 13, 2023 10:09 IST

CUET UG 2023: Percentile vs Marks

Since the test is conducted on different days and in multiple sessions for the same subject, to calculate results, a method called the equi-percentile method. In this method, percentile for each candidate is calculated using the raw marks of the candidate as compared to the raw marks of others in the same session. This is done for every session across multiple days for the same subject. These percentiles are then equated and converted into normalised marks. For sessions with a smaller number of candidates, are clubbed with bigger sessions.

Jul 13, 2023 09:43 IST

CUET UG 2023: How to Check on UMANG App

Step 1: You can download UMANG app from Android Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Open the app and search for NTA

Step 3: Select your examination and enter the desired details including application number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will appear on screen

Jul 13, 2023 09:31 IST

CUET UG 2023: Admit Card Needed to Check Marks

Students awaiting their results need to keep their admit cards ready. Students will have to enter their roll number and other credentials to check scores. Once scorecard is out, it will be available at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Jul 13, 2023 09:17 IST

CUET UG 2023: Marking Scheme

NTA will deduct one mark for wrong answers. No marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered. Students will be given five marks for each correct answer. Students can use the final answer key to calculate their probable scores via the marking scheme.

Jul 13, 2023 09:05 IST

CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2023 final answer key link

Step 3: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for further reference

Jul 12, 2023 18:52 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Number of universities who opted for CUET

This year, for undergraduate program entrance, more than 200 universities opted to use the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). According to M. Jagadesh, there would be 242 participating universities in 2023 compared to 90 in 2022. Both central and state universities are represented, including Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi and Barkatullah University in Bhopal, as well as the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics in Karnataka and Cotton University in Guwahati.

Jul 12, 2023 18:33 IST

CUET UG 2023 Results: How to calculate your percentile?

CUET UG 2023 Percentile Score = (100 X No. of Candidates Appearing in Session with Raw Score Equal to or Less Than the Candidate)/ Total No. of Candidates Appearing in Session

Jul 12, 2023 17:43 IST

CUET UG 2023 Results: How to Check Scorecard

Step 1: Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials – roll number, and date of birth

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference

Jul 12, 2023 17:29 IST

CUET UG Result 2023: Jump in Applications From Reserved Categories

According to application data, among different categories of students (ST, SC, OBC-NCL, General-unreserved, EWS), the number of submitted applications of ST category students has seen a considerable rise. This year, a total of 95,119 ST students have applied for the exam compared to 58,881 in 2022, indicating a rise of 61.5 per cent.A similar increase is observed in other categories too. For SC category students, the submitted applications in 2023 are 1,40,307, an increase of 35.5 per cent compared to 2022. The number of applications for those in OBC-NCL, General-unreserved, and EWS category students this year is 4,61,022, 6,42,443, and 60,611, respectively. This indicates a rise of 45.2 per cent, 39.6 per cent, and 20.5% per cent, respectively, compared to 2022.

Jul 12, 2023 17:15 IST

Over 200 Universities on Board for CUET UG 2023, Up from 90 Last Year: UGC

Over 200 universities have opted for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate programmes this year. M Jagadesh said that there is an increase in the number of participating universities, from 90 in 2022 to 242 in 2023. The universities include central universities and state universities such as Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, Karnataka, Cotton University, Guwahati, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

Read more

The exam was held in May and June.

TRENDING NEWS