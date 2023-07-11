CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET Results Update, Know Participating Colleges

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 and results are likely to be announced anytime soon. NTA had earlier dropped 155 questions from the provisional answer key. Around 14.9 lakh students who took the exam are awaiting their college entrance exam results this year. The results will be available on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in, once declared. Students can check the same by using their application id as mentioned on the admit card. This year saw a 41 per cent rise in registrations from last year.
The University of Allahabad has already commenced the registration process for UG admission via CUET UG 2023 scores. Interested and eligible students can register through the official website of the university at aucuetug2023.cbtexam.in. The last date to apply for the Allahabad University UG registration is July 28…read more
Admission to the bachelor’s degree programmes offered by various agricultural universities, under the ICAR, will be done through the CUET UG for the academic year 2023-24. CUET UG will replace the ICAR AIEEA. “It has now been decided by the ICAR that admission to the specified UG courses hitherto being done through ICAR-AIEEA, will be done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for the academic year 2023-24," reads the official notice by NTA.
Some of the notable participating Central universities are:
Some of the state universities are as follows:
Some deemed universities are:
Some private participating universities are:
CUET (UG)-2023 was organised in 411 cities including 24 outside India.
Students taking CUET-UG will be given an NTA score (based on normalisation of marks used in entrance exams). NTA score is a percentile score of the candidate in the test in which he appeared. It indicates their position vis-à-vis others who appeared in it. It is not marks. It is an indicator of the relative position of the candidates amongst those who appeared in the test.
The exam is computer-based and the question paper pattern is objective type comprising MCQs. The question paper is divided into three sections. The first section is to test the language skills of the candidate. The second section is domain-specific, depending on the subjects the candidate has opted for. The third section is to test the general knowledge of the candidate. All of this is based on what students have studied up to class 12.
In violence-hit Manipur, CUET UG 2023 was postponed to May 29 in view of the “law and order" situation in the state. The exam was also deferred to May 26 in Jammu and Kashmir as the one scheduled for the first phase from May 21 to 25 has been cancelled in the state. According to the NTA, a total of 3,697 candidates had applied for the exam in Manipur.
NTA will release CUET PG answer key 2023 soon. Candidates who have appeared in the exam will be able to download the same from cuet.nta.nic.in, once released. As per media reports, CUET PG answer key is expected to be released by July 15, however, there is no official confirmation on the same. With the release of CUET PG provisional answer key, candidates can raise objections if any. Those who wish to raise objections will be charged Rs 200 non-refundable processing fee per question.
IIT Zanzibar will not be accepting admissions based on JEE Advanced, which is a UG-level entrance test for admission to IITs’ Indian campuses for BTech courses. IIT Madras will develop a screening test. This test will be different from the JEE Advanced as it will focus on multiple areas which are usually not covered in JEE Main and JEE Advanced including analytical ability and English, said Director-in-charge to be of IIT Zanzibar, Professor Preeti Aghalayam. She will be the first-ever woman to lead an IIT…read more
As per the marking scheme by the information bulletin released by NTA-
Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Delhi at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
Step 2: If you are a new user, click on the ‘New Registration’ link. Otherwise, log in using your credentials.
Step 3: Once logged in, fill out the UG admission application form with the required information.
Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned in the application form. Make sure to complete the payment of the application fee.
Step 5: Review all the entered details in the DU 2023 application form and ensure their accuracy. Then click on the submit button.
Step 6: Save a copy of the submitted DU application form and download it for future reference.
The result for CUET (UG) - 2023 will be processed based on the final answer keys, which have been released. The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for the computation of the result. There will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result.
After the results of CUET UG 2023 are released, it will be sent to various concerned central and other universities, who will release the cut-off list on the basis of the same. The colleges will release a merit list and counselling process will be held subsequently.
For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the university or institution to which they are desirous of taking admission, said NTA.
The college entrance exam was held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Normalisation procedure which is based on percentile score is used to ensure candidates neither benefit nor are disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the exam. With the objective of ensuring that a candidate’s true merit is identified and that a level playing field is created while calculating results, the normalisation procedure will be adopted, for compiling the NTA scores for multi-session papers.
A Twitter user has claimed that the final answer key for the CUET UG result 2023 still has errors in the accounts paper.
After the results are out, a merit list will be prepared by participating universities or organisations. Universities will conduct their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET score. The record of the score would be preserved for up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.
Step 1. Open the DigiLocker App or log on to digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2. Create a new registration by submitting the required details or login to your account if you already registered
Step 3. Click on ‘CUET Results 2023’ under the education tab
Step 4. Submit your Aadhaar details to get your result
Since the test is conducted on different days and in multiple sessions for the same subject, to calculate results, a method called the equi-percentile method. In this method, percentile for each candidate is calculated using the raw marks of the candidate as compared to the raw marks of others in the same session. This is done for every session across multiple days for the same subject. These percentiles are then equated and converted into normalised marks. For sessions with a smaller number of candidates, are clubbed with bigger sessions.
Step 1: You can download UMANG app from Android Play Store or Apple App Store.
Step 2: Open the app and search for NTA
Step 3: Select your examination and enter the desired details including application number and date of birth
Step 4: The results will appear on screen
Students awaiting their results need to keep their admit cards ready. Students will have to enter their roll number and other credentials to check scores. Once scorecard is out, it will be available at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
NTA will deduct one mark for wrong answers. No marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered. Students will be given five marks for each correct answer. Students can use the final answer key to calculate their probable scores via the marking scheme.
Step 1: Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2023 final answer key link
Step 3: The answer key will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download and take a printout for further reference
This year, for undergraduate program entrance, more than 200 universities opted to use the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). According to M. Jagadesh, there would be 242 participating universities in 2023 compared to 90 in 2022. Both central and state universities are represented, including Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi and Barkatullah University in Bhopal, as well as the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics in Karnataka and Cotton University in Guwahati.
CUET UG 2023 Percentile Score = (100 X No. of Candidates Appearing in Session with Raw Score Equal to or Less Than the Candidate)/ Total No. of Candidates Appearing in Session
Step 1: Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2023 result link
Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials – roll number, and date of birth
Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference
According to application data, among different categories of students (ST, SC, OBC-NCL, General-unreserved, EWS), the number of submitted applications of ST category students has seen a considerable rise. This year, a total of 95,119 ST students have applied for the exam compared to 58,881 in 2022, indicating a rise of 61.5 per cent.A similar increase is observed in other categories too. For SC category students, the submitted applications in 2023 are 1,40,307, an increase of 35.5 per cent compared to 2022. The number of applications for those in OBC-NCL, General-unreserved, and EWS category students this year is 4,61,022, 6,42,443, and 60,611, respectively. This indicates a rise of 45.2 per cent, 39.6 per cent, and 20.5% per cent, respectively, compared to 2022.
Over 200 universities have opted for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate programmes this year. M Jagadesh said that there is an increase in the number of participating universities, from 90 in 2022 to 242 in 2023. The universities include central universities and state universities such as Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, Karnataka, Cotton University, Guwahati, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.