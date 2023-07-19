'Studied With Friend on Video Calls,' Says CUET UG 100 Percentile Scorer Divija Bansal

A native of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Divija Bansal has scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2023. Of the eight subjects she opted for in the college entrance exam, the 17-year-old has secured full marks (200/200) in four subjects – Sanskrit language, business studies, economics, and Sanskrit domain. Divija also scored 188/200 in English, 177/200 in accountancy, and 160/200 in mathematics. Out of a total of 1650 marks, she achieved an outstanding score of 1471.

Divija started her CUET preparation soon after the board exams. “As most of the syllabus had already been covered in class 12, I required two months to brush up on all of the topics," Divija told News18.com. One month prior to the exam she changed her strategy when her friend Astha joined her in her preparations. Divija said she and her friend studied together on video calls and taught each other topics that they were respectively strong in by sharing notes and flashcards. “Along with this we solved at least one mock test together daily and discussed the wrongly-attempted questions with each other," she added.

She also took several mock test series to cover topics from all subjects. After each test, Divija reviewed her performance in detail and worked on the areas that needed more improvement as well as time management which in return helped her significantly in the exam, she said. During the initial stage of preparations, Divija focused on making notes and practising from the study material that was available to her. She also took coaching from Toprankers.

Divija completed her schooling at Bal Bharati Public School, Noida wherein she scored 95.2 per cent marks in class 12th and 98.4 per cent in class 10th. Offering advice to future CUET aspirants, Divija recommended dedicating a year to prepare for the general test. She suggested concentrating on domain topics that were not included in the board examinations and taking regular mock exams for topics that have already been covered.

